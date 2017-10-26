Take charge of your own life: The first steps to Food Independence

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Vicki Batts

Food Independence is a growing concern for many people, especially as access to foods that are free of GMOs, pesticides and other chemicals grows more and more restricted. For many, self-sufficiency is a path not only to independence and readiness, but a path towards a healthier lifestyle overall. Indeed, dependence on Big Agriculture and other corporate schemes is a modern sham — but it is possible to live and eat without depending on corporations.

You can even achieve independence from Big Food without having to start your own garden — though that certainly is a worthwhile pursuit. As ProvideYourOwn.com explains, there are a few simple lifestyle changes you can make to become more independent and ensure you are not relying on the industrial agricultural complex on a daily basis. Some of the initial steps toward food independence are extremely easy to take — but they are totally rewarding.

If you want food independence, one of the first things you should do is stop purchasing manufactured foods. As sources explain, changing the way you eat is an integral first step because it will lay the ground work for any other future steps. Reducing your dependence on manufactured foods is a great way to start moving away from Big Food — this means eliminating boxed and processed cereals, snacks, soft drinks and other pre-packaged goods. As Provide Your Own contends, “With one simple purchasing change, you can improve your food quality, your health, your finances, and your food security. How much more will these benefits be multiplied as you duplicate this change with other manufactured foods? Follow one simple rule when you make your food purchases; if it has an ingredient label, don’t buy it.”

Prepackaged foods are practically the hallmark of the industrial food complex; avoiding them is an essential step in food freedom. Further, these foods are often stripped of any nutritional value and pumped full of processed sugars and fats to restore flavor; you’re not eating real food anymore.

Eating food prepared and cooked at home is another great step towards food independence. Rather than relying on pre-made or pre-packaged meals, purchase whole ingredients and create meals at home from scratch. Not only will food taste better, it will be better for you. And of course, decreasing your reliance on grocery stores for your food needs is integral to achieving full food freedom. Rather than purchasing fruits, veggies, meats, milk and eggs at a chain grocery store, turn to more local vendors. Whether you try out nearby farmers’ markets, a local farmer or rancher, or even purchase from a reputable vendor over the internet — turning away from regular grocery stores will decrease your dependence on Big Food and Big Agriculture. [Related: Learn more about nutritious foods at Fresh.news.]

While you can move away from the food and agricultural industrial complex without home gardening, there are many cheap and easy ways to begin cultivating your favorite foodsand herbs right at home, living closer to a fully off-grid lifestyle. From vertical gardens and aquaponics in an urban setting, to private green houses and compost piles — there is no shortage of affordable ideas for the home garden enthusiast looking for more food freedom.



Sources for this article include:

ProvideYourOwn.com

TheModernHomestead.us

This article (Take charge of your own life: The first steps to Food Independence) was originally published on Natural News and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.