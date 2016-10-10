Vaccines Have Become Even More Scary Than Ever

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Catherine J. Frompovich

According to a report by Tim Bolen, “Hillary Clinton PERSONALLY Arranged For Chinese Vaccine Manufacturers to Avoid US Government Scrutiny…,” there are going to be a lot more problems, it seems, if

Chinese Made Vaccines are “Pre-Approved” by the World Health Organization (WHO). They Completely Bypass Any US Agency Inspections…

Why don’t I have much faith in Chinese-made vaccines, or any vaccines? Well, the Chinese have a documented history of toxins and contamination in their products – anything from dry wall to children’s toys and jewelry to farmed fish, including most products in between—and the foods they manufacture and sell globally.

In my 2009 book, Our Chemical Lives And The Hijacking of Our DNA, A Probe Into What’s Probably Making Us Sick, I devote an entire chapter to exposing the problems with Chinese-made goods. I titled that chapter “The China Trade Debacle: Toxic and ‘Made in China.’” I only can imagine what will happen with vaccines!

According to Consumer Advocate Tim Bolen,

The drug industry, with Hillary Clinton, and the rest of the Clinton Foundation “Pay-To-Play” network have arranged FAR than a vaccine deal with China. China has a “Free-Ride” over ALL drugs manufactured for the US market. And they’ve had that Free-Ride” for years.

Let’s piggy-back that information with a story that’s breaking as I write this article: “A Mysterious Illness is Paralyzing Children Across the U.S.”

Readers, please take note of what’s going on!

The above paralyzing of children reminds me of what happened in India after Bill Gates took his vaccine program to India to vaccinate children against polio, which for all intents and purposes had been ‘eradicated’ there, while 47,500 children wound up being paralyzed! I wrote about that several times, here’s one picked up by Huffington Post“Indian Health Experts Question The Universal Immunization Program,” as did others:

53,000 Paralysis Cases in India From Polio Vaccine In A Year – NPAFP Identical to Polio But Twice as Deadly

https://childhealthsafety.wordpress.com/2014/12/01/53000-paralysis-cases-in-india-from-polio-vaccine-in-a-year-npafp-identical-to-polio-but-twice-as-deadly/

Bill Gates’ Polio Vaccine Program Caused 47,500 Cases of Paralysis Death

http://nsnbc.me/2013/05/08/bill-gates-polio-vaccine-program-caused-47500-cases-of-paralysis-death/

Main Stream Press Finally Tells the Truth and Blows the Lid Off the Harmful Effects of Vaccines!

https://blog.phoreveryoung.com/2015/08/02/main-stream-press-finally-tells-the-truth-and-blows-the-lid-off-the-harmful-effects-of-vaccines/

Now, let’s contrast the above stories with Bill Gates’ infamous equation for reducing C02 that he proudly spouted at a February 2010 TED talk in this less than 4 minute video, which ought to make everyone wonder what’s really going on. How much can vaccines reduce the population, according to Bill Gates?

However, with vaccines being made in China and the CDC currently going after its rulemaking where it can snatch anyone it thinks may have been exposed to a communicable disease off the street or elsewhere, we have to wonder, “What really is going on; why, and where is the U.S. Congress in all of this?”

Source: Activist Post

