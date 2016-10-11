Vaccines kill more people than sharks, alligators, bears, snakes and spiders combined

31 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Ethan A. Huff

The mainstream media is in a frenzy over a few shark attacks that allegedly took place in North Carolina this past week, reports of which are already triggering a wave of fear as some families rethink their summer travel plans. But the biggest threat to your children isn’t sharks, bears, alligators or any other predator — it’s vaccines.

The number of deaths that occur annually following routine vaccination is far greater than the number of people that die from sharks, alligators, bears, snakes and spiders combined, it turns out. And yet tired news outlets like The Washington Post are asking ridiculous questions like, “Are you afraid of sharks? You should be…”

Such fear-mongering distracts from a much more serious threat to your children — poison-filled injections that are associated with at least 5,000 deaths annually, according to data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). The International Medical Council on Vaccination (IMCV) estimates that about 3,900 of these 5,000 reported deaths, or 78%, are directly caused by vaccines.

Recognizing that VAERS data constitutes as little as 10% of actual injury and death cases, the annual death rate from vaccines swells to about 39,000, a figure leaps and bounds ahead of the handful of deaths caused by sharks and other aggressive animals every year. Take a look at the following data presented by The Washington Post about animal-caused fatalities:

Sharks: 1 person per year

Alligators: 1 person per year

Bears: 1 person per year

Venomous snakes and lizards: 6 people per year

Spiders: 7 people per year

Non-venomous arthropods: 9 people per year

Cows: 20 people per year

Dogs: 28 people per year

Other mammals: 52 people per year

Bees, wasps and hornets: 58 people per year

If you add all this up, you’re left with a grand total of 183 animal-related deaths every year — this compared to a whopping 39,000 vaccine-related deaths! Put differently, for every one person who dies from an animal, according to data presented by The Washington Post and the IMCV, an astounding 213 people die from a vaccine or combination of vaccines!

Risk of dying from a vaccine is more than 200 times higher than dying from an animal attack

If the world was an honest place, The Washington Post would have compiled a report about the dangers of vaccines rather than animals, using this word-substituted title: “Chart: Vaccines that are most likely to kill you this summer.” Instead, it decided to publish a report with the same title, except with the word animals rather than vaccines.

Comparatively speaking, the risk of dying from an animal attack is a mere 0.5% the risk of dying from a vaccine. You are more than 200 times more likely to suffer mortality following a government-recommended shot, in other words, than you are dying from a bear, shark, alligator or any of the other aforementioned animals.

And consider this: Dr. David Kessler, the former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), believes that the estimated 10% reporting rate to VAERS is actually too high a figure. He says the reporting rate is closer to 1%, which means the number of vaccine-induced deaths that occur annually could be much higher than even 39,000!

And yet the mainstream media is completely silent on this, all the while supporting mandatory vaccination legislation like S.B. 277 in California that eliminates personal and philosophical vaccine exemptions. Perhaps it’s time for the corporate press to reevaluate what’s important in the world, because clearly its priorities are skewed, and the information it’s presenting misleading at best.

You can read more about The Washington Post and how it’s used as a propaganda rag for the vaccine industry at TruthWiki.org.

Sources for this article include:

Source: Natural News

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!