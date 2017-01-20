Water Fluoridation Chemicals Now Officially Linked to Brain Harm & Cognitive Deficits

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Alanna Ketler

A few weeks ago, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was served with a Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) petition, from a coalition of environmental, medical, and health groups, including national non-profit Moms Against Fluoridation (MAF). This notice is calling on the agency to completely ban the addition of artificial fluoridation chemicals to public water supplies due to an astounding amount of evidence that proves the risks that the consumption of such chemicals pose to the brain.

The TSCA Petition includes over 2500 pages of scientific documents to support its claims that drinking water that has been fluoridated has the potential to cause profound harmful effects on the brain. These effects were not yet understood years ago when communities began adding fluoride and other chemicals to the municipal drinking water supply.

Science is now a lot more sophisticated than it was at that time, and the proper laboratory tools and technologies are now available to more accurately examine the brain in greater detail. The petition reveals evidence of broad changes to the brain due to water fluoridation such as: IQ deficits, neuroanatomical and chemical effects, and the dire concerns of the effects on the developing fetal brain.

“In times past when fluoridation was instituted, science only had the scalpel or basic X-ray technology, and we simply weren’t able to assess the brain in the way technology can today,” states MAF leadership.

Because this petition was filed under the TSCA it authorizes the EPA with the ability to prohibit the “particular use” of a chemical that presents an “unreasonable risk” to the general public or any sub-populations that are susceptible. This petition argues that the addition of artificial water fluoridation chemicals now absolutely constitutes an “unreasonable risk” to citizens. These risks have now been revealed by 196 new scientific studies that are included in the petition.

Over A Decade Of Increasing Scientific Concern

“…it is apparent that fluorides have the ability to interfere with the functions of the brain and the body by direct and indirect means.”

“Not only do fluorides [adversely]affect transmitter concentrations and functions but also are involved in the regulation of glucagon, prostaglandins, and a number of central nervous system peptides including vasopressin… and other hypothalamic peptides.”

“Fluorides also increase the production of free radicals in the brain through several different biological pathways. These changes have a bearing on the possibility that fluorides act to increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.”

Dozens more findings such as the ones listed above were published in the 507 page NRC report.

If you’re wondering about the reported benefits that drinking fluoridated water has on our teeth, well those questions were addressed as well. Author of the petition, Michael Connet says, “It is now understood that fluoride’s predominant effect on tooth decay comes from topical contact with the teeth, not ingestion.”

The Petition states: “Since there is little benefit in swallowing fluoride, there is little justification in exposing the public to any risk of fluoride neurotoxicity…”

“It is important to note,” says a MAF representative, “that not only does it appear that drinking fluoride does nothing for the enamel, but not a single long-term fluoridation safety trial has ever been conducted on the fetus, the brain or the thyroid by our government. Not one.”

It certainly appears as though the government has not done any safety trials on the effects of fluoride at all, but luckily there are many scientists around the world that are interested in fluoride and its toxic effects. The research has become so extensive that it can now be classified as in the same category as lead, mercury and PCBs as one of the “developmental neurotoxicants” according to the journal, Lancet Neurology.

Physicians are also deeply concerned about adding this chemical to the drinking water, as Angela Hind, M.D. notes: “Right now we have 1 in 6 children in the U.S. with neuro-developmental brain disease, including ADHD, Autism Spectrum Disorders, low IQ and behavioral disorders, and 1 in 8 women who will develop thyroid disease. These two epidemics tell us that chemicals like fluoride and lead, both developmental neurotoxins and endocrine disruptors, have no place in our public water.”

Leading professionals in the field of dentistry are bothered as well. “As a practicing general dentist of 39 years, I was stunned when I saw the studies demonstrating the effects that drinking artificial fluoridation chemicals can have on the body—particularly, on the brain,” comments Dr. Bill Osmunson, D.D.S. of Bellevue, Washington.

“This Petition is a watershed,” adds MAF. “Just as people once thought lead, DDT and asbestos were safe, there was a time, after much work and pushing by the people, when those erroneous assumptions shifted and the policies were forced to change. This is now that time for artificial fluoridation chemicals, as the science raises far too many concerns, and the EPA must act to protect the people.”

Various organizations supporting this petition include Moms Against Fluoridation, The Fluoride Action Network, Food and Water Watch, Organic Consumers Association, The American Academy of Environmental Medicine, the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology and many other individual co-petitioners.

The Cat Is Finally Out Of The Bag

Did you know that the majority of Europe has rejected water fluroidation? That alone should make you question- why? Someone once brought up an interesting point, they say fluoride is good for our teeth, so they add it in unregulated amounts to our drinking water. If they really cared that much for our health, wouldn’t they be adding essential vitamins and minerals as well? Do they really care about the health of our teeth. Something to consider.

No longer can this crucial research go unnoticed and ignored. The evidence is there, how can they even reject this petition? It’s all there. Only time will tell how this situation is handled. The EPA has 90 days to respond.

If you would like to view the petition you can do so here:

http://momsagainstfluoridation.org/sites/default/files/pdf-documents/EPA_Petition_McCarthy.pdf

Thank you so much for all of the hard work to all those diligent and dedicated people who were involved in putting this research together and presenting this petition. This is so important, and it would appear that there is nothing they can say now and water fluoridation will hopefully become a thing of the past, that we look back and say, “What were we thinking? How could we have ever thought that was a good idea to begin with? “

To learn more check out the following:

Much Love

Source: Collective Evolution

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!