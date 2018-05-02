72 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Cancer is not something that we catch… like a cold or a flu. Cancer is a disease that develops over a long period of time.

By Dr. Jockers

This happens as a result of long-term genetic instability due to high levels of oxidative stress and inadequate immune function.

In this article, you will learn that your body was created to overcome cancer!

Growing up, I thought that cancer was unavoidable and it happened to people who were “unlucky.” Today, the newest science is saying that 98% of cancer is preventable through a healthy lifestyle and key nutrition and lifestyle strategies.

For those who do develop cancer… it does not have to mean a death sentence. You can overcome cancer and have your life back!

Cancer Rates At an All-Time High:

In 1971, President Richard Nixon inaugurated the National Cancer Act and made bold statements that inspired scientists to go all out in search for the cure.

The government and charitable groups have allocated over $2 trillion over the last 41 years all in search of the ever elusive “cure.”

Today the number of newly diagnosed Americans with cancer has tripled since 1971 up to 1.6 million people per year. Over 600,000 people die from cancer each year which is 50% higher than 1971 (1).

Meanwhile, the ability to overcome cancer with natural strategies has been ignored by the government policies that are funded through the National Cancer Act.

Does a Healthy Body Kill Cancer Naturally?

The media has us believe that we just need to raise more money for more research into the cure.

But could it be that we are looking in the wrong direction. Shouldn’t we rather be educating people on how to create a robustly healthy body that can overcome cancer on a daily basis?

Your body is a cancer killing machine. Equipped with a high powered immune system and intracellular anti-oxidant defense system… you have the ability to prevent and overcome cancer.

As a clinician, I have worked with many individuals with all different types and phases of cancer. I have found certain factors that must be addressed for these individuals to get well. Faster growing cancers will need additional recommendations to slow down the cancer growth.

Natural Cancer Killer Principles:

One of the challenges with cancer is that it is not an outside invader coming in to wreak havoc. Instead, it is our own cells that are no longer following the main instruction for proper function, cell growth and life/death cycle.

It is the development of rogue cells that selfishly decide to hoard raw materials and are no longer listening to the rules and regulations set by the bodies innate intelligence.

The master control of the body knows the big picture of what is best for both short-term survival and long-term potential. It has to keep the rest of the body continually informed and in-alignment with this grand scheme.

This communication process takes place through the neuro-endo-immune system. This means that the body communicates with itself through the nervous system, hormonal system and immune system.

The Development of Cancer:

When we lose healthy communication and control, rogue abnormal cells begin to develop.

Naturally, the immune system hunts out these cells and destroys them. When the immune system is weakened or distracted, it is unable to effectively guard the body from the development of these abnormal cells.

Overtime, these cells begin to grow stronger and steal valuable nutritional supplies that fortify their foundation.

These rogue groups of cells develop sophisticated systems to hide from the immune cells and induce the body to create a direct blood supply so they are able to access much larger nutrient stores than most other cell groups.

Overtime, just like poor government and rough terrorist groups can destroy a country, weakened internal communication systems and “terrorist” cell groups can destroy the body.

Cut Out the Sugar:

Sugar feeds cancer cells and stimulates tumor growth. Cancer cells have 10x more insulin receptors than normal cells.

Insulin is the storage hormone that acts to bring sugar out of the bloodstream and into the cells. The more sugar you consume the faster the cancer will grow.

Vital Info: Otto Warburg won the Nobel Prize in the 1950’s for his discovery of the main biochemical cause of cancer. He found the major biomechanical difference between healthy cells and cancer cells.

He said “it is the replacement of normal oxygen respiration of the body’s cells by an anaerobic (oxygen deficient) cell respiration.

Expert Analysis: Sugar consumption creates a metabolic shift to anaerobic metabolism within our bodies. Cancer cells depend upon sugar to survive and cannot live without it.

A highly nutritious diet that is free of sugars anything that turns into sugar (grains, starches, and fruit) is an important key to starve cancer to death.

Boost Anti-Oxidant & Reduce Free Radicals:

Free radicals are highly reactive particles that damage cells, tissues and organs. We produce free radicals every time we breath, eat & move.

Healthy eating, breathing & moving patterns produce less free radicals in the body. Anti-oxidants help to neutralize these free radicals and protect the DNA.

Vital Info: Clean energy sources are foods that produce little free radicals but provide mega doses of key nutrients including anti-oxidants. Superfoods such as cacao, maca, turmeric and a wide variety of other herbs.

Expert Analysis: Intermittent Fasting for periods of 16-24 hrs daily or longer is a remarkable way to minimize free radical formation and boost intracellular anti-oxidant defense systems.

It is a powerful way to de-inflame the body, starve cancer cells and boost your bodies self healing capabilities.

Dr. David Jockers DNM, DC, MS is a doctor of natural medicine, functional nutritionist and corrective care chiropractor. He currently owns and operates Exodus Health Center in Kennesaw, Georgia. He is the founder of DrJockers.com, a website designed to empower people with science based solutions to improve their health.

This article (Your Body Was Created to Overcome Cancer) was originally published on Dr. Jockers and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Via Prepare for Change.

