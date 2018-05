52 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Update provided by @damartin32 aka StormWatcher

April Update to Sealed Indictments:

4,393 new from 4/1/18 to 4/30/18

28,937 new sealed indictments entered from 10/30/17 thru 4/30/18

Link to back-up files: https://tinyurl.com/yd5vn9ou

How many are normal? 1,077 per 2009 report: https://tinyurl.com/y97q9w4g

