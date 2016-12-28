AL Hodges Christmas Intel Message

5 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Ascension with Earth: If you are new to this and do not know who Al Hodges is and his relevance to the Global Currency Reset, World Global Settlements, CMKX, and the new currencies backed by gold, well let me give you a short intro. Al is a White Hat attorney for Michael C. Cottrell whom is responsible for the US Dollar Refunding Project. Al is also an attorney for the largest fraud case in WORLD HISTORY! Al Hodges represents a group of shareholders (CMKX) who is suing the S.E.C. for $3.87 Trillion Dollars. What is the relationship between this CMKX case and the Global Currency Reset? It is said that both the CMKX shareholders and GCR currency holders are waiting for the new financial system to go public. Al Hodges gives much credibility to the entire process because it has been proven that he is an attorney for an actual lawsuit against the S.E.C. In fact the largest case in world history. Main stream media has swept this story under the rug and is a total media blackout. Except it did get public attention over 6 years ago on RT News and New York Times. Here is the broadcast for your reference.

The following report is Al Hodges newest update for December 25, 2016. It is Al’s Christmas message for 2016. You can listen to Al Hodges Christmas message read by Philip Tilton at this link here on YouTube or continue below with the written statement from Al Hodges.

Received via email…

Hodges and Associates – December 25, 2016

It is the time of year-end holiday celebration; as has become my custom, I wish each and every one of you Happy Holidays and a very, very Happy New Year. I know many care only about “WHEN,” etc., but first let me say a few other things:

1. As I have said before, “….the Supreme Court Justices are fully aware that the World Global Settlements (WGS), the Global Currency Reset (GCR), and all associated/reliant programs are in the final completion process; therefore, there being no need for the Court to grant Certiorari as a means of keeping the pressure on the politicians who had been so aggressive in delaying this.“

2. I know, understand, and empathize with your angst, frustration and anger engendered by the outrageous delays which have occurred; I feel the same. However, it is a fact that CMKX is a relatively small part [minute in fact]of the pay-out scheme. The overall WGS and GCR, with particular focus on the GCR have been the primary cause of these delays; not because of incompetence or similar reasons, but because of the vicious tornados generated by the ‘cabal’ which have previously been referred to as ‘headwinds.’ These people represent the vilest, most intransigent, most contemptible, well-financed forces of evil on the planet. Although we have in fact won, securing the peace has become a near impossible task.

3. To put it another way, the World Global Settlements, including the US Dollar Refunding Project, the Global Currency Reset and all the associated/reliant programs are real – they are the instruments of great change – part of a world-wide re-distribution of wealth which includes revaluation [up and down]of a number of countries’ currency; and, every country world-wide will abandon fiat currency [which many have already done]and have asset-backed currency pursuant to the 2012 Gold Treaty signed by some 209 countries. The protocols governing implementation of these various programs have changed quite substantially [and continuously, it seems]as a result of the cabal’s interference as has been evidenced by the wholesale departure of many leaders and executives [John Stumpf most recently], and the arrest of thousands of bankers and others for abetting financial fraud. The estimates of those who will be prosecuted after the completion of these activities, is greatly in excess of 10,000. As I have said in the past, most of those I have denominated as ‘miscreants’ have, during these delays, been duly relieved of the money they stole [which has now been recovered by the NBTB]. Many others have been indicted and will face public trial @ The Hague [ala Nuremburg]beginning after January 20, 2017.

4. The CMKX payments have always been dependent on the completion of the WGS/GCR. That is because it was long-ago determined that the only correct way to compensate CMKX shareholders, required ensuring that they received their payment in asset backed currency extant with a fair and transparent banking system; trust provisions prevent ANY earlier release. Although any, and every, delay of a compensating payment to CMKX shareholders seems patently unfair, the simple fact is that we cannot receive our payouts until the financial imbalance in the world has been corrected; this has [obviously]taken much, much longer than anyone ever contemplated.

5. Why has it taken so long, you ask. The answer is both simple and extremely complex. Simply stated, it has taken time to create a new financial system for the World that 209 countries could and would accept; and, it has taken time to ensure that the new system would not be co-opted by the evil forces that have controlled this planet, and the very lives of most, for thousands of years. As a result of these issues, I can tell you that the ‘protocols’ for the consummation of events have been changed repeatedly [>100X]; I can also tell you based on personal knowledge that “receipt of ER” deliveries have been scheduled at least 15X in recent months, only to be delayed by some new action from the ‘miscreants.’ I can further advise that, as Benjamin Fulford and others have reported, the cabal miscreants are now all but ‘disappeared.’

The WHEN is not an easy thing to define; this, for several reasons which I am not allowed to discuss as I am constrained by attorney-client privilege and security considerations. What I can say is: 1. I am advised that the next step should have become publicly known by the time you read this, as the intent for some time has been to have that step complete before Christmas; 2. Gold is, based upon my information, present in the US Treasury to back the US Dollar; 3. US currency will not become officially asset backed until “receipt of ER” deliveries have been made and a minimum of 24 hours has elapsed, pursuant to the written terms of the Gold Treaty; 3. The “receipt of ER” deliveries actually determine the world-wide effectiveness of the treaty; 4. I have been told that the initial payment* to CMKX shareholders will be forthcoming within a few days to several weeks immediately after these “receipt of ER” deliveries.

Denouement is in fact in process and, actually quite close to finality. Accordingly, please do not spend the next days fretting and worried about the apparent lack of concern the world and its minions have for your plight and your penury. You have in fact won, and proof of same shall be yours sooner than you believe. Have a wonderful experience with your family, friends and associates, and enjoy every moment of this precious time. HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO EACH OF YOU.

BLESSINGS,

Al Hodges

A. Clifton Hodges (CSBN 046803)

HODGES AND ASSOCIATES

4510 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite 201

Westlake Village, CA 91362

TEL: (805)

FAX: (805)

E-Mail: al

* Denominated as Fines and Penalties, which is not only tax-free, but much beyond the $0.80/share I advised you about some years ago.

Source: Ascension with Earth

