Another Mega Intel/Current Events Update

5 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Carty

I would like to compile some more of the headlines and stories coming out in regards to disclosure and the fall of Hollywood that we are currently seeing. There will also be pieces of information from elsewhere that I will include below.

Pedowood/Hollywood Downfall

(Huffington Post) 6 Women Accuse Hollywood Producer Brett Ratner Of Sexual Harassment Or Misconduct: Report

(Patheos) Neil DeGrasse Tyson Accused of Raping a Former Student

(Telegraph) Dustin Hoffman apologises after writer says he groped her when she was just 17

(Press Herald) Maine women among 5 to say former President George H.W. Bush groped them in photo shoots

(Hollywood Reporter) Andy Dick Fired From Movie Over Sexual Harassment Claims

(The Washington Post) NPR’s top editor placed on leave after accusations of sexual harassment

(Page Six) ‘Sex and the City’ heartthrob was ‘a piece of meat’ for Hollywood execs

(CBS) LAPD Investigating Hollywood Youth Agent Accused Of Rape

(NBC) Retired priest and one-time senior official of the Archdiocese of New York had a trove of child pornography on his computer

(FOX News) Jeremy Piven accused of sexual assault by reality star Ariane Bellamar

(Daily Mail) Westminster sex scandal spreads to Labour as activist reveals she was RAPED by a senior official at a party event in 2011 but was told NOT to report it or risk hurting her career

(The Guardian) Hollywood actors speak of ‘rampant’ problem of male abusers targeting men

(Sputnik) Spacey ‘Grabbed My Whole Package’: More Sexual Harassment Allegations Surface

(Red State) The Next Big Hollywood Sex Scandal Is Already Breaking…At Nickelodeon

(Hollywood Report) Harassment in Hollywood’s Golden Age: A Survivor’s Firsthand Story (Guest Column)

(Hindustan Times) Anoushka Shankar: I was 14 when a musician asked if I could go up to his room

(Bleacher Report) Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart described being molested as a child

(NY Post) Peyton Manning accuser speaks out: He lies, had ‘predator’ eyes

(Independent) Jeffrey Epstein: the billionaire paedophile with links to Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Robert Maxwell – and Prince Andrew

(Mashable) Why was director Bryan Singer’s name trending on Twitter after Kevin Spacey’s news broke?

(Science Mag) House science committee investigating sexual harassment allegations against Boston University geologist

(NY Post) Massive kiddie porn ring busted

(CNN) NBC News and MSNBC have severed ties with “Game Change” co-author and veteran journalist Mark Halperin, days after multiple women told CNN he sexually harassed or assaulted them during his time at ABC News.

(Daily Mail) EXCLUSIVE: BBC launches probe after allegations radio presenter ‘groped at least eight female colleagues’

(Huffington Post) E! News Host Ken Baker Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Former Employees

(Huffington Post) Kevin Sorbo Alleges Designer Gianni Versace Sexually Harassed Him

(WSOCTV) UNCC professor arrested on child exploitation charges to appear in court

(Komono News) Renton martial arts studio owner arrested for investigation of child rape

(News Observer) Methodist University religion prof arrested by Cary police on internet child-porn charges

(News 4 Antonio) Child’s diary revealed she was sexually assaulted by former NISD tutor, family says

(The Goldwater) Pennsylvania Democrat Arrested for Child Pornography Charges Including Infants and Bestiality

(LA Times) NYPD Sex Crimes Lieutenant Indicted On Over 80 Counts Of Child Sexual Abuse

(Chicago Tribune) Former Evanston students file lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by retired drama teacher

Here are a few videos that I recommend in regards to this subject:

In the below interview, American journalist Liz Crokin goes into the darker aspects of pedogate as it related to current events and those names we are seeing in the headlines:

John Podesta has recently addressed the Pizzagate ‘Crazies’, as he labeled those who are researching this horrific subject, in a tweet that has garnered many replies, including one of mine:

GAME OVER SOON PODESTA. No more playing dominoes on cheese or pizza. No more torture chamber. No more handkerchiefs. #JusticeWillBeServed — Jonathan Carty (@TruthEarthOrg) October 31, 2017

Someone on Reddit was nice enough to archive and organize the intel leakson current events being created by ‘Mega Anon’, as they are called, on the forum site ‘4Chan.’ I do not have the time at the moment to go through everything but I will share the link for those who feel guided to look into them.

Here is another tweet in regards to the sexual abuse claims happening right now:

I was 14 when Sly Stallone shot a spread 4 Vanity Fair @ my beach club on LI. He talked abt "wanting to suck" my "little titties" #metoo — Stefanie Iris Weiss (@EcoSexuality) October 30, 2017

Disclosure

There have been a few great interviews recently and I was waiting until they piled up so I could just include them all in one post:

Transcript for the below video with Cobra and Michael Salla can be found here.

Corey Goode has released some excellent high-quality presentations in regards to the subjects listed in the title of each of these videos:

And here are some great disclosure headlines from this last week up until now:

(TruthEarth) Kevin Spacey’s Character in ‘House of Cards’ Shows How To Deflect and Distract from Scandals

(CBC) Stranger than fiction: The real-life CIA projects that inspired ‘Stranger Things’

(Sciencr) Scientists Have Created Programmable Shape-Shifting Liquid Metal

(Express) SHOCK CLAIM: Nazca Lines created to attract ALIENS to Peru

(Express) ‘REAL not hoaxed’ Second scientist gives verdict of Nazca Tomb ‘aliens’

(Express) ALIENS TRUTH COMING? Ex-military and scientist insiders to lift lid on UFOs

(Cosmos Magazine) Testing life for long-distance spaceflight

(Independent) What would aliens look like? More similar to us than people realise, scientists suggest

(Outer Places) The 20 Possibly Habitable Exoplanets Where We Might Find Alien Life

(Express) ALIENS ON MARS? UFO mothership is on Red Planet, claim spotters

(Daily Mail) Solar-powered machine could let astronauts make their own water and oxygen from MOON ROCKS

(Daily Mail) NASA finds dwarf planet Ceres once had a global ocean – and say some of it could still be there today (Note: Interestingly, headlines about Ceres disappeared for months before resurfacing recently.)

(Exopolitics) A Life of Public Service & Disclosure of Secret Space Programs (Part 5 of interview with new Whistle-blower)

JFK and Tesla Files Release

Recently, the JFK files were scheduled to be released, and unfortunately not all of them were. However, there is much information to be gained from this minimal release of documents so far:

(Prepare for Change) 5 Disturbing Conspiracy Theories That Were Just Confirmed By The JFK Files Biological Warfare Reminiscent of Monsanto CIA Hitlists CIA Colluded With the Mafia CIA’s Mind Control for “Influencing Human Behavior”

Some more incredible headlines include the following:

(Zero Hedge) SOLVED: JFK and others murdered by the Elite Shadow One World Order “So there we have it, the JFK murder has been solved. WHO – It was a sub-set of the Intelligence aparatus, MJ12/CIA under the direction of Allen Dulles operated by Jesus James Angleton, involving multiple CIA agents including but not limited to George H.W. Bush Sr. WHAT – The murder of John Fitzgerald Kennedy (JFK) US President, Elite leader, representative of the powerful Kennedy clan, Irish Catholic, father, patriot, and civil servant WHERE & WHEN – Dallas, Texas November 22, 1963 HOW – A fine tuned machine prepared the ultimate kill scene, which involved extensive research and planning, significant funding, resources, highly skilled and trained soldiers, and a ‘cover-up’ scenario which had to involve LBJ and others around JFK. WHY – To maintain the big Illuminati secret – that the US Government has obtained technology from other worlds, given to us directly and reverse engineered, and this transfer of tech continues to this day – and that the revelation of what happened to JFK regarding the UFO issue would start a chain of events that would finally lead to the complete disclosure of this technology, and thus – change the entire global political and economic system forever.”

(Daily Mail) How the CIA ‘found’ Hitler alive in Colombia in 1954: Agency was told about man with a VERY familiar face who lived in an ex-SS community where he was called The Fuhrer and given Nazi salutes, declassified files show

The FBI’s collection of missing Tesla files has also apparently been released. You can find specific documents that relate to free energy and ETs and other topics related to the files at the following blog.

I currently don’t have the time to go through them and point out documents of interest but for those who feel guided to you can find the trove of information at the FBI’s website:

https://www.archives.gov/research/jfk/2017-release

https://vault.fbi.gov/nikola-tesla

I have a few more uplifting headlines that I want to share with you now and the first one is in regards to the Galactic Proxy War happening in Syria:

(RT) ‘ISIS will be destroyed before year’s end’ – Duma defense chief “The head of the Lower House Committee for Defense, a former commander of the Airborne Troops, says that by the end of 2017 the Syrian government will regain control of its eastern border and the Islamic State terrorist group will ‘cease to exist.’”

The next one includes the falling apart of the anti-Russian narrative that the Cabal is desperately trying to peddle, even though it has been proven, by their own hand, to be total BS:

(RT) No evidence of RT manipulating YouTube during US election – Google “Google says it found no evidence that RT manipulated video hosting platform YouTube or violated its policies during the 2016 US election campaign. It comes amid a frenzy in the US over alleged Russian meddling in the election and RT’s coverage in particular. On Monday, Richard Salgado, Google’s director for law enforcement and information security, shared the results of the company’s investigation into how Google products may have been misused to affect the election. The two-page report falls far short of revealing the smoking gun that some commentators were hoping for.”

It’s important to remember that the entire anti-Russian narrative is a smokescreen for the leak of the Podesta e-mails by Seth Rich last year. This narrative has been obliterated by their own carelessness and arrogance.

Speaking of the Podestas, John’s big brother Tony Podesta has stepped down from his lobbying firm in relation to the investigation that was launched against him. It does not appear to be pedo-related but it could entail some bad business practices, although that would be the least criminal thing he has likely done:

(Politico) Tony Podesta stepping down from lobbying giant amid Mueller probe “Democratic power lobbyist Tony Podesta, founder of the Podesta Group, is stepping down from the firm that bears his name after coming under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller. Podesta announced his decision during a firm-wide meeting Monday morning and is alerting clients of his impending departure.”

There is a new animated television show titled ‘Final Space’ that I would like to bring to everyone’s attention. It is supposed to be a comedy and it has a lot of very big names behind it: David Tennant (Doctor Who), Conan O’Brien, Fred Armisen (Saturday Night Live) and Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead).”

I would like to close this article out with some positive videos and pictures. The first one is a one I found on Facebook the other day:

And a couple of wonderful headlines that I found to be very uplifting:

(Good News Network) Magnificent Seniors Walk Runway in Beauty Pageant Putting Elegance into Aging

(Good News Network) The World Spent $14B on Conservation and We Just Discovered How Well it Worked

And here is a video I made just last night that I hope will uplifting those who feel guided to see it 🙂 Much love everyone!

If you enjoy these articles and videos and feel guided to support me I will share my paypal link below:

https://www.paypal.me/TruthEarth

This article (Another Mega Intel/Current Events Update) was originally published on Truth Earth and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

Related: