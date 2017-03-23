Antarctic Ice Shelf Destabilized as Race for Ancient Alien Artifacts & New Weapons Heats Up

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Dr. Michael Salla and Corey Goode

A multinational effort to excavate key regions of Antarctica in search of artifacts from a flash frozen alien civilization created by refugees is destabilizing the continent’s massive ice shelves, according to secret space program whistleblower Corey Goode. He furthermore reveals that secret military bases in Antarctica are using some of the artifacts for weapons development in violation of the 1959 Antarctic Treaty, which stipulates that the continent’s resources will be only used for scientific purposes.

This article is the third in a series [click for Part One and Part Two]. Corey’s written contribution to this final installment has led to it being our first collaborative writing venture. To identify who is writing for the reader, I [Michael Salla] will take the role of the narrator and distinguish when Corey is directly contributing in his own words, as opposed to me paraphrasing his briefing material.

Disclosure of the Antarctica ruins is still imminent, Corey reports, as a number of key variables impact on when and how much is to be revealed to the world about the discoveries while maintaining secrecy about the ongoing military programs to weaponized alien artifacts.

In a detailed briefing given to me on March 16, 2017, Corey shared additional details about the “Pre-Adamite” civilization supplementing the data he previously put out. This new information was originally slated for release in an article, “Endgame III”, as the sequel to the popular Endgame II article and video which focused on secret Antarctica excavations.

Corey said earlier that the extraterrestrial civilization, identified by him as Pre-Adamites, first arrived 55,000 to 60,000 years ago and established outposts all over Antarctica which notably has a land mass almost twice the size of the contiguous United States. He described them as standing approximately 12-14 feet in height and possessing elongated skulls.

Corey also described how they created a hybrid species, Homo Capensis according to anthropological classification), which became ruling elites, or demigods, in ancient South American, Asian and European societies.

In the March 16 briefing, Corey began by explaining that the Pre-Adamites had established their main base right over “Ancient Builder Race” technology, which included a “stargate” or “wormhole” device very similar to that depicted in the popular Science Fiction show, Stargate SG-1.

Corey said that this show was an example of a soft disclosure in which the U.S. Air Force took the lead in revealing key elements of the technologies developed by the Ancient Builder Race, who had established a travel grid throughout the galaxy using traversable wormholes hundreds of millions, if not billions, of years ago.

When the Pre-Adamites first arrived in Antarctica, they quickly asserted control through their advanced technologies over this area populated by human settlements at the time.

With their advanced medical technologies, the Pre-Adamites then began many genetic experiments, and created hybrids that became a servant class. Corey previously released his description of the flash frozen bodies of the bioengineered hybrids (Homo Capensis) during his latest visit to Antarctica in early January of this year.

Corey explained that the Pre-Adamite programs interrupted 22 genetic experiments being run by human-looking extraterrestrials first established 500 thousand years ago. In a prior report, Corey elaborated that a “Super Federation” comprising 40-60 of these races had established competing genetic engineering programs with surface humanity.

Corey also described how the Pre-Adamites engaged in conflict with the human-looking ETs running their 22 genetic experiments, as well as Reptilians doing likewise, for global influence.

Given that the Pre-Adamites had established a physical presence on Earth, this gave them an advantage in establishing ruling bloodlines over the Americas, Asia and Europe, as explained in a previous article.

At the same time, humans who had escaped into the Earth’s interior to avoid multiple surface catastrophes monitored how the different extraterrestrial races competed against each other for influence and power over surface humanity who was still recovering from global catastrophes.

One of the Inner Earth races that pride themselves on their pure human bloodlines, the Anshar, had a historic connection to the human settlements in Antarctica. However, the Anshar did not cooperate with the Pre-Adamites because they considered them to be sociopaths in terms of their treatment of the native Antarctica population and other regions of surface humanity where they had established colonies.

Corey said that the Pre-Adamites treated humans in antiquity in a similar manner to how modern humans treat dogs in terms of cross-breeding for multiple purposes. The Pre-Adamites, along with the Reptilians, were a big problem for all humanity.

The Anshar were part of a confederation of worlds that sought to make things better on the planet by providing knowledge and technological assistance as described in Sumerian cuneiform texts…

This article (Antarctic Ice Shelf Destabilized as Race for Ancient Alien Artifacts & New Weapons Heats Up) was originally published on Exopolitics and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.