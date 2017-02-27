Benjamin Fulford: Battle to free humanity accelerates in US Japan Israel Korea and elsewhere

14 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

The world-wide takedown of the Khazarian mafia is accelerating with arrests, assassinations, information warfare, financial warfare and more esoteric forms of combat, according to multiple sources.

There is also a flare up of activity in Antarctica. Top US and Russian generals Joseph Dunford and Valery Gerasimov met on February 16th and “launched a combined US-Russian force steaming toward Antarctica after the cabal set off nuke,” according to Pentagon sources. This “nuke” is apparently the source of radiation being detected in various parts of the atmosphere and so there will be serious retaliation, other Pentagon sources said.

There are also reports that all civilian personnel are being evacuated from Antarctica and that large contingencies of special forces are arriving with state of the art scalar and other weapons technology.

http://www.disclose.tv/news/mass_evacuation_of_antarctica_as_special_ops

_and_military_moving_in/137988 Mass Evacuation Of Antarctica As Special Ops And Military …

www.disclose.tv – UFOs & Aliens – Mass Evacuation Of Antarctica Happening Just Now. All Civilians and Scientists Being Flown Out. Special Operations And Military Moving In.This …

Pentagon sources are also saying the “Deep quake in Bolivia may have been a message to the Bushes in Paraguay and their drug lords in Peru and Bolivia.”

There is also a lot going on in Japan and Korea related to the Bush/Clinton Nazi faction’s allies the Unification Church, who have a ranch next to the Bush ranch in Paraguay.

The official government seal or chop (the Japanese equivalent of a Presidential signature) of Japan has passed into the hands of Crown Prince Naruhito and he immediately started a major clean up, targeting the treasonous regime of Shinzo Abe in preparation for the start of a new age in that country. That is why all the Japanese newspapers suddenly started reporting a real estate scandal involving Abe and Defense Minister Tomomi Inada…

The full report will be posted on Thursday…

This post is only viewable for paid members please register your account to view full text. If you registered, please login.

This article (Battle to free humanity accelerates in US Japan Israel Korea and elsewhere) was originally published by Benjamin Fulford and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.