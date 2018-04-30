Benjamin Fulford: Big showdown expected in Middle East as end game approaches for Saudi Israelia

155 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

Peace in the Korean Peninsula means the Khazarian mafia is now pulling out all stops in an effort to start World War 3 in the Middle East, multiple sources agree. The result is that there is now a huge battle going on there that is likely to determine the fate of Israel and its ally Saudi Arabia, a collective we will refer to as Saudi Israelia. The battle will also determine who rules the West—satanic bloodlines, or the people.

This is why Israel last week attacked Syria with nuclear weapons and thus left itself open to Russian retaliation, Pentagon sources say. Video of this nuclear attack is being systematically scrubbed from the Internet, but at the time of publication of this newsletter it could be seen here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0myBgHQdnBc

There are signs that the nuclear attack may have been Saudi Isrealian retaliation for the assassination of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia. Crown Prince Salman has not appeared in public since heavy gunfire was reported inside the royal palace last week. The only person trotted out for the press when U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited over the weekend was the fake king.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-21/gunfire-explosions-heard-near-saudi-royal-palace-king-salman-reportedly-evacuated

http://www.arabnews.com/node/1293416/saudi-arabia

However, the fog of war is especially thick in the region now, so we will not know a lot of what is going on until the dust settles a bit more.

In any case, it is clear Saudi Israelia is increasingly isolated in the region, as Turkey, Iran, Egypt, Qatar, Iraq, Syria, and other regional powers line up against them. Now, the U.S. decision to withdraw its troops from Syria into Iraq is a sign to the Russians and their allies that the U.S. military will not defend Saudi Israelia from any Russian attack as long as U.S. control of oil resources in the region is not threatened, Pentagon sources say.

This struggle is not limited to the Middle East, but is also raging under and above the surface in Europe, the U.S., and Russia as the old satanic bloodline families struggle to retain control of the planet Earth.

A visible sign of this epic battle was seen when French Rothschild slave President Emmanuel Macron visited U.S. President Donald Trump last week. This was captured in the photograph below, sent by Pentagon sources.



The Pentagon caption is as follows: “While Macron displays the satanic hand signs, Melania Trump on April 24 sends a message to the Rothschilds that white hats are in control.”

At his meetings with Trump, Macron pretended to support the Iranian nuclear accord that supposedly keeps Iran from having nuclear weapons, while in fact the Rothschilds have been providing Iran with…

