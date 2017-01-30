Benjamin Fulford: Boys will be boys as the Year of the Cock starts and war looms on the horizon

19 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

The war drums are beating as the testosterone laden Year of the Cock (Rooster) begins and the boys get ready to show who is biggest and baddest. The biggest warnings are coming from China, which has seen many of its “red lines” crossed, at least verbally, by the macho-laden administration of US President Donald Trump. The fireworks could begin after February 5th as the Chinese New Year’s holidays wind down, Chinese intelligence and secret society sources say. As the Chinese have warned, if they make a move it will be “unexpected and worse than you can imagine.”

The Trump administration, meanwhile has been too preoccupied with redrawing the maps of the Middle East and dealing with ongoing power struggle in the West to fully appreciate what will happen if China makes a military move.

Before getting back to what China could do, let us take a look at the new Middle East that is being created by the Trump administration acting in unison with Russia. What we see is the region being divided into three spheres of influence. One is Turkey with expanded zones of influence penetrating Syria and Iraq. The other is the Persian (Iranian) empire now extending into Iraq, central Syria and Lebanon. The third is the Arab zone, including Egypt, the Gulf States, Sunni parts of Iraq, Jordan and Israel. Militarily the Russians and Americans have divided their spheres of influence with Russia to the East of the Euphrates and the US to the West. The map below shows the new zones of influence in Syria.

As many seasoned observers have noted, Trump has promised to destroy ISIS within a month even as he promises undivided support to Israel, the main sponsor of ISIS. What is really happening is that the Saudi monarchy is going to take on the fundamentalist Wahab clergy (who they secretly hate) while the Israelis will deal with fundamentalist Zionist fanatics, which are two sides of the same ISIS coin. The reward for doing this will be survival for the gulf monarchies and new pipeline routes for their gas exports to Europe via Israel and Turkey.

For the Trump regime, fixing the Middle East will be the easy part. Trump has announced he also plans to take on the hard part, dealing with the Federal Reserve Board, by hanging of portrait of Rothschild (Fed) nemesis Andrew Jackson in the White House, Pentagon sources note. This is not something the US military government will be able to solve merely by marching into Fed headquarters and rounding up central bankers or even by bumping off members of the Rothschild family. It will rather involve dealing with China.

Here is how a source close to the Rothschilds described the situation. “The Rothschilds are embedded in China, and have been for many years. All of their gold and liquid assets are in China…Everything that happens is well thought out and planned long in advance.”

Chinese intelligence agency and secret society sources told representatives of the White Dragon Society last week that if China decided to move military it would not play into US strengths by seeking a naval battle in the South China Sea. Rather, they would take over North Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and India in one fell swoop, the sources say. Since Vietnam would be a hard nut to crack they will leave it alone, they say.

CIA sources in Indonesia do confirm that millions of Chinese have entered Indonesia in recent years after the government of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) removed visa restrictions. The Indonesians are also still angry about the murder of President Sukarno by the CIA and subsequent quashing of a Sukarno/Kennedy plan to start a new financial system. For that reason Indonesians strongly support a new Asian centered world financial system…

The full report will be posted on Thursday…

