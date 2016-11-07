Benjamin Fulford: The cabal will be defeated no matter who wins the US presidential farce

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

The intense struggle at the top of the world’s power structure will not end on November 8th no matter who wins the so-called US Presidential election, US agency sources say. However, there is strong likelihood the issue will be settled by January 20th, 2017 when the new President is supposed to formally assume the reins of power, they say.

At the highest level, the battle is between the 13 bloodline families who have ruled the West for centuries, if not millennia and their age old opponents, the gnostic illuminati who are opposed to bloodline rule.

The people behind Hillary Clinton are the bloodlines, who report ultimately to Baron Evelyn de Rothschild as well as to the old Italian aristocracy behind the P2 Freemason lodge. This can be confirmed by endorsements from bloodline controlled media such as the Economist Magazine owned by the Rothschilds and the P2 Agnelli brothers. It can also be confirmed by wikileaks e-mails showing Hillary Clinton is intimately subservient to Lynn Forest de Rothschild, who is the wife of Baron Rothschild.

The main source of the bloodlines’ power is their control of the process for creating and distributing money, ie their ownership of most of the world’s central banks. They have used this money power to bribe, blackmail and assassinate people at the top levels of power in order to ensure their control. They also control the corporate media and have been using every propaganda tool in their hands to create the appearance that Hillary Clinton will win a close race against Donald Trump. You can also confirm this by holding your nose and watching election coverage on CNN also known as the Clinton News Network.

The people behind Donald Trump include the gnostic illuminati, who recruit geniuses of each age who are not part of the ruling bloodlines, sources in the illuminati say. The illuminati favour meritocracy and, since the world’s government agencies and military are meritocratic, it means they control most of the people with guns with the exception of a few mercenaries on the bloodline payrolls.

Direct reporting from a White Dragon Society member in the US also reveals overwhelming support for Donald Trump at the street level. Here is his report:

“I went to a Hillary ‘rally’ two weeks ago…there might have been 1500 people tops. On Friday night I went to a Trump rally in Hershey PA. It filled up a hockey arena, at least 15,000, plus 7000 outside…Trump is turning rednecks into peaceniks. Hillary is turning dovish liberals into warmongering self-loathing retards.”

This is what Pentagon sources had to say about the US Presidential election:

“The election will be allowed to proceed to not spook the public so vote fraud and other crimes will be exposed. Immediately thereafter the Republic will be announced, Hillary and cabal arrested, and corrupt agencies like FRB, DOJ, FBI, IRS, DHS and CIA abolished or reformed.”

The agencies have being doing their bit by using the internet to pump out a flood of information about pedophilia, corruption, human sacrifice and other outrages perpetrated by the bloodlines. Click on the links below to see examples of this.

http://imgur.com/a/L9bA1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfL5KwUuvMc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UYYZA4DxDw

The bloodline families are now in a state of absolute terror, literally fighting for their lives, fleeing to Antarctic bases and trying to pull off something horrific. This writer was accused by many trolls of “smoking something,” when he started writing recently that many members of the elite were fleeing to Antarctic Bases. Well now you can confirm on the official US State Department website that US Secretary of State John “Skull & Bones,” Kerry will be flying to Antarctica on November 8th election day.

http://www.state.gov/r/pa/prs/dpb/2016/11/264091.htm

The corporate media whores at the press briefing were told Kerry was going there to study “climate change,” however sources in the CIA say the real reason Kerry is flying to the South Pole is to attend a secret meeting of top bloodline power brokers to plot civil war. Here is a direct quote about the matter from a senior CIA source in Washington DC:

“These assholes WANT civil war. Why else would JK be out of the country. Climate change my ass – He is meeting the elite boys in Antarctica for instructions.”

Here is what a CIA source in Asia had to say about this:

“I was called last night on a secure line. My contact in…wanted to let me know that his team was leaving to Antarctica for a very important meeting with several heads of State and senior diplomats from various countries and would be out of touch for about week. He is going as an observer on behalf of… This is all kept on a need to know basis. No media on this one. He told me that they were going to ‘The Special Off the Grid Base.’ Several countries have their permanently stationed representatives at this Above Top Secret Installation.”

The main topic of discussion is likely to be the imminent ratification of the Paris accords which would mean a transition of the world’s financial system away from bloodline control. The negotiations that begin on November 7th (as this newsletter goes online) in Morocco are supposed to ratify these agreements.

Pentagon sources, for their part, are saying “The counter-coup against Hillary has gone kinetic with spacecraft flying cabal members seeking to escape justice shot down, underground bases in Italy destroyed by quakes, while a skirmish in Antarctica caused Kerry to visit.”

The illuminati are saying the bloodlines have a submarine in Guam that is going to be used to fire a nuclear missile at Tokyo in an attempt to blame the attack on the illuminati. The bloodlines may also try to stage a fake alien invasion or else use an EMP attack on the US power grid to stave off a change in government, CIA sources say…

The full report will be posted on Thursday…

Benjamin Fulford has worked in Japan as a correspondent for Knight Ridder, the International Financing Review, the Nihon Keizai Shimbun English edition, and the South China Morning Post before moving to Forbes magazine, where he was the Asian Bureau chief from 1998 to 2005. His investigative reports pursued scandals in the Japanese government and business world. After leaving Forbes he wrote a series of books in Japanese some of which became best sellers, and began publishing on the internet.

Source: Benjamin Fulford — Weekly Geopolitical News & Analysis

