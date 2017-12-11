Benjamin Fulford: Civil war in Western Deep State intensifies with mass arrests in Washington DC, firefights in California

79 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

The power struggle and undeclared civil war at the top of the Western secret government intensified radically during the past week, with mass arrests of Khazarian gangsters around the United States and elsewhere, multiple sources concur. There was also a declaration by U.S. President Donald Trump recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in a move that is not what it seems. We will discuss this further below.

First, though, we need to look at the extremely unusual events taking place in California. These days, the citizens of that state must be feeling like the Solomon Islanders did during World War 2 when the Japanese and Americans fought on their land. There is now very strong evidence that energy weapons like lasers are being used by opposing factions in California, agree Pentagon and NSA sources.

“The heat is on, as the Bel Air fire in Los Angeles targets the Getty Center pedo underground base, while the fire in San Diego apparently targets U.S. Marine base Camp Pendleton,” note Pentagon sources. Videos have emerged showing what appear to be laser beams coming from the sky and setting off fires. Furthermore, buildings are being completely destroyed by fire, while trees standing next to them are unharmed.

https://www.metabunk.org/unburned-trees-next-to-burned-down-structures-as-evidence-of-secret-energy-weapons.t9168/

What we are witnessing is the hunting down of members of a Khazarian faction in California that has been systematically sacrificing and torturing children as well as eating their flesh, say White Dragon Society sources. We understand that this is so horrific that it’s hard for many of us to believe. Some readers wrote claiming that an article we cited last week in which Hollywood director/actor Mel Gibson talks about Hollywood elites eating baby flesh was disinformation. It is true that we did not confirm it ourselves with Mel Gibson. However, so-called mainstream news organizations like The New York Times are now reporting that the U.S. Justice Department is investigating the eugenics organization Planned Parenthood for selling the flesh and organs of aborted babies.

http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/12/07/justice-department-launches-federal-investigation-planned-parenthood/

The Khazarian Satanists who carry out such activities have ruled us for so long that they feel safe publicly displaying their symbols all over the world. For example, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) building, constructed in 1882, has a family crest over its main gate and at its side entrances. As you can see from the photographs below, the crest belongs to the…

The full report will be posted on Thursday…

This article (Benjamin Fulford: Civil war in Western Deep State intensifies with mass arrests in Washington DC, firefights in California) was originally published on Benjamin Fulford and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

Continues…

Ben answers a reader’s question.

Hi Benjamin,

In your latest report, it sounds like the Chinese are promoting a Rothschild agenda when they talk about Justin Trudeau heading up a unified “North America.” Do you see it as such? I thought the RV and Global Collateral accounts were supposed to prevent a collapse of the U.S. (and Western) economies from happening.

Answer:

The West (with a few exceptions like Canada and Germany) have been getting stuff shipped to them from the East without paying for it for over 40 years. At some point the U.S. is going to have to go cold turkey and withdraw from its addiction to cheap Chinese nicknacks. It is an event that is likely to cause political chaos in the U.S. The U.S. system is so dysfunctional that it probably needs outside help to clean up the mess. The most qualified and acceptable people to oversee the inevitable bankruptcy of the U.S. are the Canadians. This, however, refers to Canadian people and Canadian institutions, not Trudeau the individual. That is what I am hearing, anyway.

— Benjamin Fulford

