Benjamin Fulford: Countdown to the new age begins as final cabal underground bases subdued

80 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

The battle over the planet earth is coming to an end as the final Khazarian mafia underground bases and strongholds fall, White Dragon Society sources report. However, there is still some heavy duty last minute horse trading going on between East and West as the January 20th start of the presidency of Donald Trump approaches, according to sources involved in the negotiations. The future of our planet and our species is what is at stake.

The big battle still to be concluded is the one over who exactly will be controlling the process of creating and distributing money, which is the real source of power on this planet. Put another way, what is at stake is the process of deciding what we, as a species, do in the future.

With a little over one week to go before the Trump presidency begins, it is a good time to take note that, despite his name, he is not the one holding the trump cards in this high stakes world poker match.

When the US dollar became the de facto world currency after World War 2, it was backed by gold and US GDP was worth 50% of world GDP. Now, the so-called US dollar is backed by nothing (the US has no gold) and US GDP, as measured by the IMF, is just 15.6% of world GDP on a purchasing power parity (real) basis. Furthermore, the US was the world’s greatest creditor nation at the end of WW2 and now it is the most deeply indebted nation in the history of this planet.

By contrast, China now controls 17.9% of world GDP, has plenty of gold and is the world’s greatest creditor nation. The members of the China led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, now over 100 countries, control close to 80% of world GDP while the US and its slave state Japan, the final anti-AIIB hold outs, control less than 20%.

This means that if China and its Western allies make a grab for control of the world’s financial system, they will succeed.

However, the US military industrial complex does have some big cards to play, many of them connected to its secret space and high tech programs. The US secret government is getting ready to show some of these cards including much of the technology behind the 6000 patents, that, according to the US Academy of Sciences, have been suppressed for “national security” reasons, Pentagon officials say.

The real question many of us want the answer to, when some of these secrets are revealed is: Are two separate realities, one involving space colonization and one earth-bound, about to merge into one?

There is plenty of evidence, even for the most hard-nosed and fact based among us, that the official version we are being given of history is full of contradictions and secrets.

The WDS society and their allies will be demanding and receiving, answers about things like why manned space exploration suddenly stopped in the 1970’s? It is very clear from various accidents that have happened since then that any manned exploration vehicle trying to leave earth orbit is destroyed, ostensibly by the Ionosphere.

Agents from the WDS were told by intelligence agency sources with clearance levels high above that of the President of the shallow US state, that the planet has been put under quarantine because some very dangerous entities have taken shelter here after losing an inter-galactic war. These entities are now surrendering and freeing the hostage surface population of this planet in the process, these sources say…

The full report will be posted on Thursday…

This post is only viewable for paid members please register your account to view full text. If you registered, please login.

Benjamin Fulford has worked in Japan as a correspondent for Knight Ridder, the International Financing Review, the Nihon Keizai Shimbun English edition, and the South China Morning Post before moving to Forbes magazine, where he was the Asian Bureau chief from 1998 to 2005. His investigative reports pursued scandals in the Japanese government and business world. After leaving Forbes he wrote a series of books in Japanese some of which became best sellers, and began publishing on the internet.

Source: Benjamin Fulford — Weekly Geopolitical News & Analysis

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!