Benjamin Fulford: Did The Cabal Attempt To Nuke Hawaii Yesterday?

I do not have firsthand knowledge of the Hawaii thing, but an aborted Israeli attempt to make it seem like North Korea attacked Hawaii makes sense. –BF

Hi Ben, I have no idea if this is a real explanation but I thought I would send it. It’s making a lot of people think about what’s happening. The RV is ready to go, starting with Zimbabwe dollars, then other currencies and Super Petchili bonds. I know more but can’t say it because I don’t want to jeopardize anything. –M.

SOURCE– RV/INTELLIGENCE ALERT – January 13, 2018

Yesterday, Jan. 12, an anomaly was detected off the coast of Hawaii which held off the RV release.

Today, Jan. 13, the cabal attempted to nuke the Hawaiian islands and put the blame on North Korea.

(Sources have confirmed that the false alarm today in Hawaii was a cover story. The attack was real. The media had their “North Korea Attacks the Hawaiian Islands” story preemptively ready. The cabal panicked when the attack failed. A cover story was shortly made up and the attack was branded as a false alarm. The Emergency Broadcast System does not lie. Someone pressing the “wrong button” simply does not happen. This was another cabal attempt to derail the transition process by fabricating a war.)

Missile launches were detected in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii.

The launches originated from the same anomaly detected yesterday, Jan. 12.

The missiles were immediately intercepted and destroyed.

The anomaly was revealed to be a nuclear stealth submarine.

The nuclear stealth submarine was located and destroyed shortly after the attempted attack.

Planetary scans did not detect any anomalies two days ago on the 11th.

The Alliance believes the submarine originated from another D.U.M.B. (Deep Underground Military Base) located somewhere in the Pacific.

The Alliance is now actively searching for said D.U.M.B.

All legal documents regarding the RV/GCR/GESARA are signed and sealed.

The Chinese Elders are withholding RV authorization until the situation has been resolved.

The Alliance expects to resolve the situation within a couple of days.

In the meantime, the Republic is preparing for the deliveries of the prosperity funds in the U.S.