Benjamin Fulford: Document dump shows Federal Reserve Board based on outright fraud

42 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

Documents leaked by US government personnel reveal in detail how the owners of Federal Reserve Board created the 2008 Lehman crisis as a way to steal vast sums from the people of the planet.

The documents show how an Indonesian by the name of Yohannes Riyadi used 700 tons of gold that originally belonged for former Indonesian President Soekarno to back a US$500 billion bond issue. This money was used to bribe senior Indonesian government officials, according to CIA officials based in Asia.

The 700 tons gold was then magically transformed by Khazarian mafia employed forgerer and fraudster Wilfredo Saurin into 750,000 tons of gold backed certificates, the sources say. J.P. Morgan Chase Bank then took the “750,000 metric tons” and sent the rights to the gold to the Royal Bank of Scotland, with payments going to HSBC holdings before the “gold” ended up at the Federal Reserve Board who then transformed the gold into dollars in a sort of reverse alchemy.

The 23 trillion dollars thus magically created were used by the owners of the Federal Reserve Board to buy on the cheap assets around the world whose value had crashed because of the engineered Lehman shock crash, the sources say. “This has amounted to the largest criminal theft of global assets in history using digital money created on computers, backed by nonexistent Gold,” was how one CIA officer described the scam. This huge fraud vastly increased the concentration of the Khazarian mafia’s ownership of the world’s corporations and assets.

Various documents related to this fraud, including copies of the SWIFT transaction documents, can be seen below in the subscription portion of this blog and will be made available free of charge to the general public on Thursday, October 6th.

As this document release illustrates, action against the Khazarian mafia and their Federal Reserve Board based fraudulent financial system is escalating. That is probably why document shredding trucks were seen parked in front of the Fed’s New York headquarters last week.

Just Spotted In Front Of The New York Fed | Zero Hedge Three months later, the shredders are back… http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-09-29/just-spotted-front-new-york-fed-again

There can be no doubt about it, the New York Federal Reserve bank is a crime scene and evidence is being destroyed.

The Pentagon meanwhile, has released more details about the new financial system that is will replace the fraudulent and defunct Federal Reserve Board, possibly as early as this month. The voting rights in the new system will be allocated as follows: with China getting

20.09%, The Republic of the United States of America 17.89%, the EU 11.61%, Russia 7.53%, India 4.1% and Japan 3.79%. These are the same proportions as the carbon rights issued by the COP21 agreement which was more about a new financial system than it was about carbon. A full list of countries’ voting shares can be seen here:

Paris Agreement – Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia The Paris Agreement (French: L’accord de Paris) is an agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) dealing with greenhouse … https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paris_Agreement

The agreement will become law when 55 countries accounting for at least 55% of global carbon emissions ratify. That threshold will be passed when the EU ratifies which their government promises to do by the end of this month.

“The new October fiscal year coincides with the Jewish New Year, China’s national day, and the collapse of Deutschebank as the yuan becomes a gold-backed, convertible international reserve currency in the new financial system,” Pentagon sources say. This is what is really behind the official inclusion, starting on October 1st, of the Chinese yuan into the IMF’s SDR currency basket, other sources confirm.

Once the new system is up and running the US military and agencies will have a much freer hand to take action against the Khazarian mafia because they will no longer have to worry about getting money to pay for their salaries, gasoline etc. At the same time, the Khazarians will no longer be able to afford to pay the salaries of their ISIS, Boko Haram and other mercenary armies.

In any case, it is now obvious to anybody with a functioning brain that the US military is not obeying the orders of the Khazarian mafia slaves in the State Department or the White House. Skull and Bones Khazarian mafia don US Secretary of State John Kerry was forced to admit in public last week that the military was unwilling to back his threats to take action against Russia in Syria…

The full report will be posted on Thursday…

This post is only viewable for paid members please register your account to view full text. If you registered, please login.

Benjamin Fulford has worked in Japan as a correspondent for Knight Ridder, the International Financing Review, the Nihon Keizai Shimbun English edition, and the South China Morning Post before moving to Forbes magazine, where he was the Asian Bureau chief from 1998 to 2005. His investigative reports pursued scandals in the Japanese government and business world. After leaving Forbes he wrote a series of books in Japanese some of which became best sellers, and began publishing on the internet.

Source: Benjamin Fulford — Weekly Geopolitical News & Analysis