Benjamin Fulford: The dominoes keep falling, Hollande, Renzi, Sarkozy down, Xi, Putin, Abe and Merkel now targeted

Despite strenuous efforts by the Rothschilds and the bloodline families, the Khazarian mafia dominoes keep falling one by one. The resignations or announced resignations of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, French President Francois Hollande, European Parliament President Martin Shulz, New Zealand Prime Minister John Key, and the defeat of Khazarian drug dealing gangster Nicolas Sarkozy are the latest falling dominoes.
There is now a major campaign unfolding to remove remaining senior Rothschild agents like the so-called “Vladimir Putin” of Russia (the real Putin died long ago), Chinese strongman Xi Jinping, Japanese slave Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Hitler daughter Angela Merkel in Germany, according to multiple sources in China, Russia, the US, Japan and elsewhere.
The shockwaves caused by the fall of Italy’s Renzi will be the biggest for now, because it paves the way for the election of a Five Star Movement government that promises to leave the Euro. There will be a “world of hurt” in the Italian banking system as a result that will only speed up either the re-introduction of the Italian Lira or else lead to the possible creation of a new Mediterranean currency, P2 Freemason sources say. A Mediterranean currency would co-exist with a revived Deutschemark that would take over the rump of the Euro in Northern Europe, the sources say.
The Rothschilds and the bloodlines are fighting back hard and are pulling all the stops they can to try to prevent US President Elect Donald Trump from taking power with their big push for vote recounts in the US, sources in the US Green party, the Rothschild family and CIA all agree. The push is headed for “a hard and fast 13 December deadline mandated by Title 3, U.S. Code, Section 5 that each of the individual American States must have concluded all controversies related to their voting and submit their Electors for the 19 December Electoral Collage vote to install that nations’ next leader,” CIA sources say.
This push will fail because the bloodlines do not have any real backing in either the US military or the agencies, Pentagon and CIA a sources say.
The white hats in the military and the agencies are fighting back with a major push to expose very real pedophilia and human sacrifice being carried out by the bloodline families.
An insider in one of the bloodline families sent a horrific photograph of a cannibalistic event. This writer hesitated to publish the photo, which was sent shortly after Thanksgiving but, decided to do so in order for people to understand what we are fighting against. The picture will be made available to subscribers only for now and can be seen below.
The photograph is real as far as I can tell. Notice, for example the white cloth or paper around the fingers, they seem to be there so that people have something to hold on to as they rip them off. Also, notice the tied up children, who are most likely designated as “desert.” We are sworn to avenge this woman and her many fellow victims.
Former Khazarian sex slaves in Europe are also sending us credible evidence of hunting of 14 and 16 year old boys and girls by members of the European royalty.
This is what a CIA source with extensive knowledge of the situation had to say;
“It’s about time this so called pizza-gate and the global underground pedophile rings are being exposed. It has been going on secretly since the late 50’s early 60’s in America in the entertainment industry. Most likely before then as well…the main reason Walt Disney built Disneyland, finished in 1955, was to have a central location for his close friends to come pick up children and have a good time. Frank Sinatra, Bob Hope, even the Shah of Iran made visits to his children’s fantasy playground to enjoy more than just a walk in the park. Walt Disney was a well know pedophile amongst his inner circle of friends. Do you know how many children go missing every year at Disneyland, Disney World, Disneyland Paris and Tokyo? This is a part of the global children trafficking cartel. Then there was the Mickey Mouse Club TV series which started in 1955, with the famous Mouseketeers. That is a whole different story in itself”…
When are you going to call out Fulford and his lies? Its VERY clear he is trying to paint Putin as one of the KM agents when Cobra’s information (and numerous others) CONTRADICT THAT. Fulford continues to try to focus on the KM while IGNORING the vatican/jesuit/black nobility families ROLE. WE ALL KNOW THEY SIT AT THE TOP and the Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Bushs et al are lower down on the pyramid of power.
I LOVE THIS WEBSITE. I literally wake up everyday and the first thing I do is come to this site to check for new information. I share links from this site ALL DAY EVERY DAY
I would request that you call out Fulford and bring light to this Fulford-Putin issue.
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.
Namaste!!
It seems I call out Fulford every single week. Wether it be in comments here on the website or on my social media accounts. You can see what I wrote last week in the comments.
I don’t know it Putin has been replaced, or using body doubles (many world leaders do), but if you compare pictures of Putin throughout the years some of the images do indeed look like completely different people. Having said that however, I do personally feel that Putin is part of the Alliance and is working to take down the cabal. There is a lot of evidence for this.
I agree with you completely that all roads lead to the Jesuits and the Black Nobility. People tend to focus on the Rothschilds et al but they are not the top of the pyramid. I try to publish as much as I can about the Jesuits. For people who want to learn more you can find our Jesuit Archive here.
I continue to post Fulford as a dot connector. Do I agree with everything he says. ABSOLUTELY NOT. It’s up to people to use their own discernment when dealing with any type of “intel”.
I appreciate your kind words and support. I’m really glad to hear that you find our website useful. That means a lot to me because that’s why I started this project.
Honestly, I’m not sure what’s up with Fulford lately. I’ve never agreed 100% with him, but it seems he’s gone off the rails a bit in the past several weeks.
In almost every photo I see of Putin he does look different. I cannot deny it. It’s not unlike Hillary Clinton… sometimes a bit younger/older, rapid weight gain/loss, things like that. Taller/shorter. Examine his earlobes, that’s the easiest way to see differences. The shape of people’s ears don’t just change. He obviously uses doubles, which is to be expected when the entire western establishment is blatantly out to get you. I do not for a second believe that he’s a Khazarian agent. He’s just doing what he has to do to thwart assassins.
Those photos, as horrifying as they are, appear real and HAVE TO GO VIRAL. Humanity needs to know that this is what’s really going on.