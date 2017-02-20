Benjamin Fulford: A few dozen arrests might be all it takes to free humanity now

64 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

The battle to take down the Khazarian mafia is intensifying and reaching the point where the arrests of just a few dozen ring leaders may be enough to liberate humanity from this Satan worshipping scourge.

Years of forensic research and testimony from multiple intelligence agency sources in Russia, Japan, China, the US, England, France etc. have now zeroed in on key ringleaders of the Khazarian mafia who need to be arrested or executed.

Before naming names though, first of all we need to clearly identify the overall target. That is a sub-set of the so-called Jewish population that is described in the Book of Ruth in the Old Testament or Torah. These are people who worship Satan (Baal, Molech etc.) and practice both human sacrifice and cannibalism. They have thousands of years’ experience in infiltrating societies and taking secret control of the top levels of power through murder, blackmail, bribery and propaganda. The nightmare of their rule is finally ending.

However, make no mistake, these people are extremely dangerous, very smart and now literally fighting for their lives. The reason is they know that when the American people find out these thugs have been torturing and killing their children on an industrial scale, the people will demand justice be served, That’s why the battle taking place now inside the Washington DC power structure is so vicious.

This Satanic faction created ISIS in order to convince Westerners to hate Islam enough to support a military invasion of Iran. The plan was to steal that nation’s oil, consolidate their control of the Middle East, and set up a world government with its headquarters in Jerusalem, the capital of their planned greater Babylon. This faction includes both Satan worshipping Jews and their brainwashed Christian Zionist servants. If this seems far-fetched, then ask yourself why 4000 world leaders from 130 countries are gathering in front of an Arch of Baal to discuss creating a world government?

Blacklisted News: This Week the ‘Arch of Baal’ was Displayed for the Third Time in Honor of ‘The World Government Summit’

The group that is fighting against them wants world peace, democracy, meritocracy, respect for law and human rights and friendly relations between all nations. They also want to free the world from the murderous rule of the Satan worshipping Khazarian mafia.

The head of the Satan worshipping faction in the US is, according to certain royal family members is Lewis M. Eisenberg, Donald Trump’s selection for US Ambassador to Italy. No doubt while in Italy, Eisenberg was planning to conspire with other senior Satanists (according to CIA and NSA sources) such as the Agnelli Brothers, Victor Emmanuel, Leo Zagami and others against Pope Francis. Leo Zagami, by the way, once told me he had eaten a human fetus.

Eisenberg has also been traced forensically by Japanese military intelligence to Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso, through a cement conglomerate controlled by the French Branch of the Rothschild family. Japanese underworld sources say Aso is about to be publicly executed because he has begun selling Japanese publicly owned water resources to Rothschild controlled companies. Water is essential to life and stealing it from the Japanese people in exchange for bribes is not going to be forgiven, the underworld sources say….

The full report will be posted on Thursday…

Benjamin Fulford has worked in Japan as a correspondent for Knight Ridder, the International Financing Review, the Nihon Keizai Shimbun English edition, and the South China Morning Post before moving to Forbes magazine, where he was the Asian Bureau chief from 1998 to 2005. His investigative reports pursued scandals in the Japanese government and business world. After leaving Forbes he wrote a series of books in Japanese some of which became best sellers, and began publishing on the internet.

Source: Benjamin Fulford — Weekly Geopolitical News & Analysis