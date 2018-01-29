Benjamin Fulford: East-West lines drawn—will it be make love instead of make war?

18 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

It is looking more likely now that we will see a world government rather than a world war in the coming months and years based on what is happening around the world.

First of all, a year after the World Forum at Davos featured Chinese President Xi Jinping as its star, this year Western leaders gathered at Davos in force with U.S. President Donald Trump as the top attraction. What’s interesting is that this year’s Western-dominated Davos theme, “Creating a shared future in a fractured world,” is very similar to China’s theme of “Building a community with a shared future for mankind.”

Of course, the Chinese and Americans are still duking it out over who will be in charge of this “shared future.”

Pentagon sources this week were gushing over the top about Trump and his Davos performance, noting, “Trump rocked Davos, with globalist CEOs from EU multinationals promising to invest and create jobs in America.” They added that “With the cabal defeated and unable to stage any more false-flags or start World War 3, Davos established the Trump world order and may have launched the global currency reset.”

Even more alarming, though, was the Pentagon source’s assessment that “a cabal underwater base off Alaska may have been nuked as the military rally behind Trump, who has been promoted from POTUS to GEOTUS (God Emperor of the U.S.).”

The Chinese, for their part, had the following to say about Trump at Davos via their official Xinhua News Agency: “The United States is like the boxer who vows to obey the rules when dominating the fight, but claims the rules must be changed when he is losing.”

The U.S. military government under Trump was able to buy time for itself last week by threatening “immediate arrests” of Democratic Party politicians, who “caved in to end the U.S. government shutdown in less than 72 hours,” Pentagon sources note. The sinking of an Iranian oil tanker off the shore of Shanghai also postponed the start of the gold-backed petro-yuan as a replacement for the U.S. petro-dollar. However, as things stand, the still-bankrupt current U.S. regime has only bought time until February 8th.

It is clear that the United States, the most indebted nation in world history, is untenable and needs a complete reboot of the current world system in order to survive. The Chinese, for their part, are the biggest beneficiaries of the current system and would like it to continue to evolve in their favour, as it has been doing for years.

What to do about this situation will be the topic of high-level talks this in Asia this week on the day of the January 31st Super Blue Blood Moon between representatives of the White Dragon Society (WDS) and representatives of the 13 bloodline families who control the current system.

The WDS will be proposing a…

