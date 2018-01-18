Benjamin Fulford: Exopolitics article may be of interest, plus the video “Missile attack was via a “renegade” China military sub”

By Benjamin Fulford

A contributor wrote in with this:

Dr. Michael Salla, Exopolitics.org 1-17-18

“Was a Nuclear Missile Attack on Hawaii Thwarted by a Secret Space Program?” (and was the missile from a “renegade China military” sub?)

http://exopolitics.org/was-a-nuclear-missile-attack-on-hawaii-thwarted-by-a-secret-space-program/

This article by Dr. Salla includes an important update which is via a Greg Hunter interview with Dr. Dave Janda, an orthopedic surgeon based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, who also has strong contacts in …

Related: A Greg Hunter program where Dr. Janda’s sources said the attack was via a “renegade” China military sub:

https://youtu.be/SIO4vWYtk6s

Ben says:

There seems to be a great effort to kill the Israeli submarine version of this story, but if it was rogue Chinese, the Chinese know how to contact me and tell me this. My sources say Israeli submarine, so I’ll stick with that. Also, the only people on this planet who have been consistently trying to start World War 3 are the Armageddon-obsessed Zionist fanatics.

The post Exopolitics article may be of interest, plus the video “Missile attack was via a “renegade” China military sub” appeared first on Weekly Geo-Political News and Analysis.