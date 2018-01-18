Benjamin Fulford: False-flag event may be planned for Super Bowl and Haitian cholera epidemic

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

G4S, a security firm that has a history of being accomplices in false flags such as the Pulse night club shooting in 2016, has been hired as the security firm for the stadium where the Minnesota Vikings play.

There’s been chatter about cabal plots to incite violence between the Sunnis and Shiites within the coming months. If my theory is correct, then it is possible that a false flag is being plotted for 2/4 during the Super Bowl. The likely motive is to blame it on Muslims to get the U.S. involved in this planned conflict.

In regards to the crimes against Haiti, the pizzagate citizen investigation team has been looking into Haiti since then. I think I may have figured out how the organ-trafficking crimes were done. Bill Clinton was in charge of a UN Cholera task force sent to Haiti in the Fall of 2010. This was odd, given that cholera was unheard of in Haiti… until shortly after the task force arrived. Genetic forensic testing of the Haiti cholera epidemic showed the strain was from a Nepal epidemic two months earlier. This strain was found to have been dumped into a major river (certainly intentionally) via a septic waste pipe coming from the UN cholera task force facility.

Cholera serves as the perfect murder weapon for organ harvesting, for it rarely damages organs, but kills via dehydration. Given the epidemic, the murder weapon can also become the coverup.

The post False-flag event may be planned for Super Bowl and Haitian cholera epidemic appeared first on Weekly Geo-Political News and Analysis.