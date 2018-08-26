Benjamin Fulford: Fearless truth-tellers

By Benjamin Fulford

Greetings, Benjamin:

I salute your numerous signature-style accomplishments as an independent journalist since departing Forbes.

I have acknowledged you on page 20 of this e-Book that I authored for journalism teaching purposes.

You are among a handful of fearless truth-tellers who have kept the journalism profession alive post 9/11.

Deborah Tavares, Julian Assange, and yourself are my favorite favorites.

All the best to you.

Jay Jericho

https://journalistethics.com/

http://www.thefreeschool.education/language-tests-review.html

Thanks, Jay,

One thing to keep in mind is that in journalism there is a lot of “he said, she said,” going on and all we can do in such cases in present both versions and let readers decide for themselves. That sort of reporting accounts for a lot of what you point out to be contradictions. The other thing, of course, is that you can agree with people like Putin and Trump some of the time, and disagree other times depending on their words and actions.

In any case, I try to use constructive criticism such as yours in order to keep improving my work. Thank you.

—BF

