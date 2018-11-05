Benjamin Fulford: Global Currency Reset

By Benjamin Fulford

Dear Benjamin,

For the past few weeks your sources keep mentioning a Global Currency Reset that’s supposed to happen when exactly? And what is it all about? Appreciation of precious metals? And what’s going on with the price of these? Aren’t they still rigged?

There is also a website called “usdebtclock.org” that recently caught my attention. Are the prices of gold and silver mentioned there true or what? I invested long ago in gold and silver since you mentioned it as a good strategy and I am getting a bit distressed two years later.

Thank you for your time and effort and excuse any temper of mine. Nothing personal with you. Keep up the good work.

—CD

Hello CD,

First of all, I do not know exactly when or if the global currency reset will take place. It is highly placed Pentagon sources who tell me it is imminent.

As far as gold and silver are concerned, they have a track record going back thousands of years of protecting wealth. The same amount of silver can buy the same amount of grain now that it could 4,000 years ago in ancient Sumeria. The same amount of gold could get you a tailor-made suit in ancient Rome, 19th Century England, and present day New York.

I am not a financial adviser, but it sure looks like the stock bubble really is finally bursting now, so my advice is that if you seek to preserve your wealth, keep your precious metals or buy real estate that can earn enough rent to pay any loan and still turn a profit.

