Benjamin Fulford: Happy New Year: Hundreds of top Khazarian mobsters, including the Bush family, renditioned to Gitmo

59 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

In a historic moment of poetic justice, most of the U.S.-based top perpetrators of the fake “war on terror” have now themselves been renditioned to the U.S. Navy camp in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Pentagon sources say. “The Rothschild assets George Soros, Peter Munk, Peter Sutherland, the Bushes, the Podestas, and many others may have been airlifted to Gitmo for military tribunals, as the Department of Defense spends $500M to upgrade the prison and send more military police and Marines,” the sources say.

In one of many signs of just how historic the new American revolution is, “30 congressmen will not be returning in the new year,” the Pentagon sources say. CIA sources also confirm that former U.S. President Bill Clinton, hoping for a plea bargain, is spilling the beans on people like former CIA head John Brennan, top U.S. Mossad agent Rahm Emmanuel, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and many others.

Furthemore, as U.S. President Donald Trump proclaims Janaury 2018 to be “Anti-Slavery Month,”

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/president-donald-j-trump-proclaims-january-2018-national-slavery-human-trafficking-prevention-month/

… human trafficking centers around the world are being raided and shut down. In Saudi Arabia, 3,000 child sex slaves have been freed, according to Russian FSB sources. In the U.S., “there was a power outage on December 27th at the “pedo heaven Disneyland,” as the place was raided by special forces fighting human slavers, the Pentagon sources say. In apparently connected events, Washington Postheir Bill Graham and Jordan Feldstein, the brother of the actor Jonah Hill, died last week, the sources point out.

Another move was that Julian Assange “was extracted from the Ecuadorian Embassy to take down the cabal, and he may be pardoned along with Mike Flynn,” the sources add.

Also, “On Christmas day, Delta Force raided a mansion owned by former President Barack Obama in Thailand filled with guns, explosives, gold, and tunnels, which may linked with [Former Thai Prime Minister] Thaksin Shinawatra, the Bushes, and human trafficking,” the Pentagon sources say…

The remainder of this article is only available to members of BenjaminFulford.net Please Log In or Register to create an account.

The full report will be posted on Thursday.

This article (Benjamin Fulford: Happy New Year: Hundreds of top Khazarian mobsters, including the Bush family, renditioned to Gitmo) was originally published on Benjamin Fulford and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.