Benjamin Fulford: Help the WDS cash a large bond

By Benjamin Fulford

On October 22, 2018, I called Mizuho Bank, Kichijoji Branch and told them I wanted to deposit a bond denominated in U.S. dollars into the White Dragon Foundation account.

The bank said no without even looking at it. However, a member of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet admitted to me that the bond was real. The CIA also told me it was real. We told the Japanese authorities to arrange to have an expert come to the bank to do the transaction. We have given them a deadline of October 31, 2018.

The Foundation has a mandate to start a future planning agency. This would allow us to start a major campaign to end poverty and stop environmental destruction. The bond was donated to the foundation by descendants of the last Chinese emperor. The gold for which the bonds were traded was supposed to be used to develop East Asia, but instead was stolen by the Rothschild family to finance their G7 group.

The total amount of bonds the descendants hold, including compound interest, are worth $40 trillion, I have been told. That is more than enough to end poverty, stop environmental destruction, start a swords-to-plowshares transition of the military-industrial complex, and plan a wonderful future for all living creatures on this planet.

The Japanese government has been warned by various secret societies they would be held criminally responsible, including death penalties, if they tried to stop the bond from being cashed. This is because the people who stole the gold for which the bonds were traded are mass-murderers, and so anybody helping these mass-murderers continue to finance their murders is also guilty. These are the people now using a body double of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to try to keep their criminal control of the U.S. dollar-based financial system.

We ask anybody reading this to call the Japanese embassy in their country, the central bank in their country, and the BIS to add to the pressure to take control of the financial system away from these criminals. Thank you.

—BF

