Benjamin Fulford: Hillary Clinton is dead, Bill on the run as Clinton Foundation scandals finish the DC crooks off

19 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

The Khazarian mafia is in a state of extreme panic following the death of their presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton on September 11th. Below is a screenshot of the ABC Television announcement of her death that was deleted from the internet.

The dragnet is now closing in on Bill Clinton and the Clinton Foundation, Pentagon and agency sources say. Once that is exposed, the entire corrupt Washington DC establishment will crumble, the sources say.

This is what CIA sources say is planned next:

“We predicted Biden would be brought in 6+ months ago…Kaine, a disciple of the Central/ South American ‘liberation theologists’ will go along: one-term or less to Biden and the baton passed to Kaine ….this is the current plan, ready to be implemented.”

However, Pentagon sources say that on October 1st, immediately after the end of the US corporations’ fiscal year, a new gold backed currency and possibly an entirely unexpected new leader (possibly Canada’s Justin Trudeau), will be announced.

There will be high level negotiations between the Asians and the US military industrial complex this weekend to discuss these and other issues, White Dragon Society sources confirm.

The Khazarians, in full panic mode, are now using a computer graphics generated Hillary Clinton to create the impression that it is business as usual. To confirm this, please check the following video of Hillary that was broadcast after her “collapse” on September 11th. You can see the images on the smartphones being held up are entirely different from what is being shown on the stage (no Hillary, no flags). Also, if you go to the 20:15 mark, you can see her arm disappear, while Hillary herself vanishes at the 20:51 mark. See for yourself:

FULL: Hillary Clinton first speech since 9/11 spill – North Carolina

So you have a political establishment that is so corrupt and degenerate that it is now trying to elect a CG President. That is simply not going to be allowed to happen, Pentagon and agency sources affirm.

Editor Note: I found this on Twitter over the weekend:

See also this video for context: Hillary caught using green screen at campaign stop

More information on the green screen trickery here: Entire US Presidential Election is Fake, From Start to Finish

Back to Ben…

A Donald Trump presidency is also looking more problematic because the Chinese, the largest creditors for the bankrupt US Corporation, are against him.

In any case, the rest of the world has clearly already decided to bail out on the US corporate government. In the past year, foreign central banks have dumped $343 billion worth of US government bonds and the sell off is accelerating.

It is not surprising they refuse to invest in a government that admits $6.5 trillion went missing from its military budget in 2015 alone. Agency sources say the $6.5 trillion was laundered through the Clinton Foundation and spent on “the USAP. Unacknowledged Special Access Projects.. (Deep Underground bunkers, and the secret space program)… Especially in the Antarctic and Patagonia…”

This makes sense because on the one hand we have an official US Defense Department budget of $651 billion for 2015 and yet that same Defense Department issues a report saying that $6.5 trillion (ten times the official budget) went “missing.”…

This post is only viewable for paid members please register your account to view full text. If you registered, please login.

Benjamin Fulford has worked in Japan as a correspondent for Knight Ridder, the International Financing Review, the Nihon Keizai Shimbun English edition, and the South China Morning Post before moving to Forbes magazine, where he was the Asian Bureau chief from 1998 to 2005. His investigative reports pursued scandals in the Japanese government and business world. After leaving Forbes he wrote a series of books in Japanese some of which became best sellers, and began publishing on the internet.

Source: Benjamin Fulford — Weekly Geopolitical News & Analysis

Related: