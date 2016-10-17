Benjamin Fulford: Hillary Clinton goes into hiding as cabal takedown continues despite empty threats of nuclear war

99 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

World events are clearly heading to some sort of big turning point in the coming weeks as can be seen by many events in the news and in the secret world. What is going on is that two massive rival factions vying for control of world power are entering the final round of their titanic struggle to control the financial system and thus process of deciding what humanity does in the future.

The outcome looks certain to be the defeat of the Khazarian mafia cabal that has secretly controlled world power since at least 1913 and, in the West, probably for thousands of years.

In the news and in public we can see, for example, that US Democratic Party Presidential Candidate and senior Khazarian gangster Hillary Clinton has cancelled all public campaign appearances other than her scheduled debate (which may also be cancelled) with Republican Candidate Donald Trump.

Such a thing has never happened before in the history of US presidential elections and backs up claims by CIA sources the US elections will be cancelled.

However, it is clear the power struggle is still raging inside the United States with sources from one faction saying the election will be cancelled because one candidate (Hillary) will drop out. CIA sources connected to this faction still say the election will be cancelled, President Obama will resign and then Vice President Joe Biden will take over only to be quickly replaced by Hillary’s VP candidate Tim Kaine.

However, another senior CIA source says “they cannot cancel the election, if Hillary drops out, the Democrats will just have to find another candidate to run against Donald Trump. Trump will win and he is going to start mass arrests and nobody is going to stop that.”

These two factions each have different views of what the new financial system will look like. On this subject, this writer was finally able to get in touch with Neil Keenan. It turns out some third party hijacked Keenan or this writer’s Skype account and pretended to be Keenan. The only person who could do this would be Skype owner Bill Gates. Message to Bill Gates: surrender or die. Keenan says he was poisoned again but has recovered. He says his sources in the Vatican P2 lodge, as do my sources there, say as a base for the new financial system the P2 favours using the Zimbabwe dollar or else the Iraqi Dinar. The reason for this is that neither of these currencies is under control of the Rothschild family, they say. They also claim these currencies can be backed by the Global Collateral Accounts.

However, the Rothschilds and the European faction of the Khazarian mafia are pushing for a continuation of the current system with China taking the driver’s seat. Chinese and P2 sources both agree that as a part of this, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have already been taken over by the Chinese. IMF head Christine Lagarde is just a figurehead and real power is now in the hands of three Chinese officials, they say…

The full report will be posted on Thursday…

Benjamin Fulford has worked in Japan as a correspondent for Knight Ridder, the International Financing Review, the Nihon Keizai Shimbun English edition, and the South China Morning Post before moving to Forbes magazine, where he was the Asian Bureau chief from 1998 to 2005. His investigative reports pursued scandals in the Japanese government and business world. After leaving Forbes he wrote a series of books in Japanese some of which became best sellers, and began publishing on the internet.

Source: Benjamin Fulford — Weekly Geopolitical News & Analysis

Editor Note: David Wilcock Left a comment on this one. It’s been a while since he’s done that. It reads:

Every other insider I know is also holding a lot back at this point for security reasons. That suggests that we are indeed going to see even more action than we already do. The UFO subject is starting to open up quite a bit and we can expect even more progress on that front as well. David

