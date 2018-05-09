Benjamin Fulford: How to explain?

52 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

Dear Mr. Fulford,

We exchanged mails close to one year ago. I thought about writing to thank you for your response on 23 July 2017, but imagined you probably receive hundreds of emails, if not thousands, and did not want to be a pest. Today I write to send a belated thank-you, but most of all, because I would like your opinion about what happens now that President Trump reneged on the Iran deal. Insanity, madness, perhaps even senility seems to have overtaken world leaders. Last year I was worried about Palestine. Today I’m worried about the whole world. I despair, Mr. Fulford. The pit in my stomach seems to be filling up with acid. What is the world coming to?

I thank you again for taking the time to reply and perhaps send a word of encouragement. I admire you for keeping up the good fight. I don’t know if I can do the same.

All the best,

A.M.

Dear A.M.:

The ruling cabal needs fear and hate in order to stay in power. I assume you are in the United States, where fear and hate propaganda are the most intense. Please understand that seen from the perspective of the world at large, love is winning. The situation in Iran will lead to some histrionics for a while, but it will not lead to World War 3. The good guys are winning, so please relax and enjoy your life.

B.F.

