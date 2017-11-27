Benjamin Fulford: Huge actionable intelligence haul from Marine raid on CIA HQ

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

The good guys are winning, folks, and it will not be long before the last brainwashed slaves are freed from the Khazarian debt-slavery mind-control matrix and the criminals rounded up.

The Marine raid last week on CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia has yielded a huge haul of actionable intelligence, say Pentagon and other sources. “[U.S. President Donald] Trump is winning BIG, with Clinton-linked pedo rings busted in China as well as the Philippines, Africa, and Germany. Military tribunals and sealed indictments across the USA are approaching 4,000,” according to Pentagon sources.

This raid was made possible because Trump signed an executive order on October 20th to recall retired military to active duty in order to “take down the Bush-Clinton cabal, the Jewish mafia, and purge the CIA and FBI of traitors,” the sources say.

The sources say that during the November 18th raid on CIA headquarters, computers and documents were seized and as a result, “some 400 drug facilities were located and the U.S. military began bombing them in Afghanistan on November 19th.” They added that the bombed locations were labelled as the Taliban’s in order “to be politically correct.” In other words, they do not want the world to think there is a civil war going on inside the military-industrial complex.

In any case, “The Marines have proven once again that they are semper fidelis (always faithful), as this was not just a military operation but an intelligence operation, a psychological warfare operation, and the largest anti-drug operation in history,” the sources continue.

In addition to cutting off heroin money from Afghanistan, the cutting off of air flights and land connections to North Korea has stopped the flow of amphetamine money to the Khazarian cabal as well, according to Asian secret society sources.

The mass arrests and deportation of the MS-13 El Salvadorian gang who are hired killers for drug kingpin El Chapo, as well as a new attack on the Mexican and Colombian drug cartels, means cocaine money from South America is also being cut off. The ongoing legalization of marijuana worldwide has also cut off that source of Khazarian black money.

With CIA drug money influence drying up, the International Criminal Court is poised to prosecute the CIA and the Bush cabal for torture and other war crimes in Afghanistan as well as elsewhere, the Pentagon and other sources say.

Also, one of the largest corruption cases in U.S. military history has led to the investigation of 440 people, including 60 admirals—one third of the Navy’s top brass. The removal of these corrupt officers, mostly stationed in Asia, means the 7th Fleet is soon going to stop protecting the corrupt politicians in Japan, South Korea, and the secret Khazarian colony of North Korea. This will mean that U.S. arrests will be followed by similar arrests in Asia.

ONE-THIRD of all Navy brass caught in huge foreign bribery scandal

The Japanese criminals involved in the March 11, 2011 tsunami and nuclear mass-murder attack on Japan, fearing for their lives, have detained whistleblower and Gnostic Illuminati Grandmaster “Alexander Romanov,” aka Slasha Zaric, and confined him in inhuman conditions at the Hasegawa Hospital in Fuchu, Tokyo. The hospital phone number is 81-422-31-8600. Former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, the mayor of Koganei City, the Police Chief of Koganei City, and all other criminals involved in the Fukushima crime against humanity will be jailed and eventually executed unless they release Zaric and immediately hold press conferences to confess their sins. Their assets will be impounded and Zaric will be compensated for the harm that has been done to him, say White Dragon Society (WDS) sources. Of course, senior masterminds in the U.S., Italy, and Switzerland will also be brought to justice for these crimes.

Many top Khazarian mobsters like Bill Gates and George Soros have already been “taken out of commission,” WDS sources say. Next among the most prominent people expected to be taken down are Eric Schmidt of Google, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, as well as

Masayoshi Son of Softbank and many other oligarchs who have been used as funnels to launder privately-owned central-bank fiat money into the real economy. Japanese right-wing sources say that Son has “already been dealt with.”

Meanwhile, a source within U.S. Marine headquarters also provided sordid detail of other Khazarian crimes that were uncovered in the raid. This was received via e-mail from a CIA white-hat:

From a Marine at CIA headquarters

Sent from my iPhone The U.S. Marines raided the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia this past weekend. The Marines retrieved a lot of evidence implicating well-known politicians of embezzlement, election rigging, identity fraud, assassination plots, murders, domestic terrorism, and pedophilia. I’ve listed the following 23 ITEMS to pique your interest and summarize what’s happening: ITEM 1: CIA headquarters has been raided, the FBI has been neutralized, and $35 trillion of U.S. Treasury embezzled funds have been recovered. About $100 trillion has been embezzled by the Bushs and the Clintons. ITEM 2: President Donald Trump reopened the President John F. Kennedy assassination files and George H.W. Bush was behind it. JFK autopsy photographs were falsified. ITEM 3: The sexual harassment outings of all these members of Congress is a mainstream media distraction for what’s really going on (U.S. Marines raid CIA Headquarters and President Trump imposes military martial law) behind the scene. ITEM 4: Alex Jones of Infowars is a traitor and national security threat who is connected with a division of the Mossad, the State of Israel’s Secret Intelligence Service. ITEM 5: Hillary Rodham Clinton had ordered the murders, through domestic assassination squads, of Ron Brown (Commerce Secretary), William Colby (Director of Central Intelligence), Vince Foster (Deputy White House Counsel), and John F. Kennedy Jr. (son of assassinated President John F. Kennedy) — and others. ITEM 6: Then-Republican Presidential candidate Trump was right that Sen. Ted Cruz’s father was implicated with Lee Harvey Oswald. ITEM 7: California Rep. Adam Schiff, Ranking Member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel, former White House Chief of Staff for U.S. President Barack Obama, are connected with the Mossad. Both Schiff and Emmanuel are pedophiles. ITEM 8: Barack Obama was born in Kenya and the former President has committed identity fraud. Obama should be arrested for identity fraud. ITEM 9: Sen. Cruz is a Canadian citizen who faked his birth certificate to become U.S. Senator and has committed identity fraud. Cruz should be arrested for identity fraud. ITEM 10: President Trump has got the file of every journalist (e.g. Anderson Cooper [CNN/CBS], Chris Matthews [MSNBC], Wolf Blitzer [CNN], and possibly Alex Jones [InfoWars]) that’s on the CIA payroll. ITEM 11: The U.S. Marines removed computers from CIA headquarters this past weekend. ITEM 12: They now have proof and evidence that Hillary Rodham Clinton has committed election fraud, treason, and sedition. She’s a drug dealer. She’s committed mass murders. She’s murdered people at the State Department as a murder-for-hire scheme. ITEM 13: Bill Plante, who retired as a CBS News correspondent in November 2016, confirmed that JFK was shot from the front, Tennessee Sen./Democratic President candidate Al Gore actually won the 2000 election, and the whole 9/11 terrorist attack was rigged. Plante said none of this will be reported because reporters are afraid for their lives. ITEM 14: This country will not have a deficit once protocols are implemented. $100 trillion comes in, $35 trillion goes right into the U.S. Treasury, and there’s a $15 trillion surplus. We can cut taxes, rebuild the military, create a great infrastructure program for this country, and Donald Trump will go down as the greatest President since Ronald Reagan. ITEM 15: George H.W. Bush tried to assassinate President Reagan three times during Reagan’s eight-year presidency. ITEM 16: “Daddy Bush” (and Hillary Clinton) have also tried to assassinate President Donald Trump seven times. And Bush, throughout the years, has been involved with 25 assassination plots against other major political figures — specifically, Congress members and Senators. ITEM 17: If Gore had taken office and the Bushs weren’t able to steal the election, there was a plot to remove Gore and put Vice Presidential candidate Al Lieberman as President. ITEM 18: There’s a coverup involving California Rep. Maxine Waters and the Blue Moon Bank in Thailand. ITEM 19: The November 3, 2017 Rene Boucher assault on anti-war/pro-life Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was attempted murder. “That guy [Boucher] was chipped,” because Paul knows too much and he can’t be controlled. ITEM 20: A reporter in a major network was going to break a story — which he is sitting on to this day — that the government contacted orphanages around the country and paid these orphanages to transport orphans to Washington D.C. so Dick Cheney and George H.W. Bush and other pedophiles (e.g. Barney Frank) could pick out the kids they wanted to have sex with. Then they took those kids to parties. Hookers were present at these parties. Congress members were drugged and photographs were taken of politicians and these orphans in sexually compromising positions. A huge portion of Congress was (and now is) controlled through blackmail. ITEM 21: When the U.S. Marines raided the CIA buildings, they recovered pre-9/11 terrorist attack financial transactions, insurance documents, plus other papers. All these documents are now in possession of U.S. Marine Intelligence. ITEM 22: The State of Wisconsin, the Federal Reserve, and former (from 2001-2005) Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson were involved with theft of trillions of dollars from the U.S. Treasury. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker should turn over everything he has or he will be subpoenaed. ITEM 23: California Democrat Gov. Jerry Brown has ordered a pedogate investigation of his own party, involving California Rep./Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris.

The information above is not entirely in accord with what our own sources have been telling us, but it is comprehensive enough that we have posted it practically verbatim. For example, our own sources say that Barack Obama was actually born in the U.S. but has committed identity fraud, since his real father was the American Communist activist Frank Marshall Davis.

Also, we cannot confirm that the Wanta protocols will be activated and $100 trillion will come in. However, we can confirm that Janet Yellen was forced to resign as Governor of the Federal Reserve Board even though her term was supposed to extend until 2024. This means that the US $ printing press will be taken away from the Khazarian mob and, in theory, that unlimited funds can be made available to make America great again along with the rest of the world .

There is still a lot left to be done, though, before the Khazarian mob is truly defeated, so now is no time to rest on our laurels.

In the U.S., the corporate propaganda media still has to be taken down and forced to start reporting the truth. Many steps have been taken in that direction last week. For example, the Washington Post and the Khazarian-owned Advance Publications are facing defamation lawsuits by Senator Roy Moore of Alabama after their sex abuse allegations were exposed as lies, Pentagon sources say. Donald Trump supports Moore.

Also, an attempt by the Khazarian mob to force Rupert Murdoch to sell Fox is being stopped by the Trump administration, according to Pentagon sources. As a first step, the Department of Justice is going to force Comcast to divest NBCUniversal and give up their attempt to take over Fox, the sources say. The arrest of top media bosses is also imminent, they say.

The Khazarians, for their part, are also circling the wagons in Israel and Saudi Arabia, with Israeli forces and the mercenary armies in Saudi Arabia combining to defend Khazarian control over much of the world’s oil.

However, according to Pentagon sources, “Israel is under an arms embargo, as longtime customer India scrapped a $500 million antitank missile deal. Germany post-Merkel may stop building subs, Israel may not get more F-35’s and will be denied parts, and the 10-year $38 billion military aid package made under Obama may be cancelled.”

Overall, it was been truly a spectacular week of victories for the people of planet Earth. There are also undeniable signs that regime change is coming for Israel, Japan, Germany, Italy, France, and England. If this happens and is followed by mass arrests, we will know the nightmare of Khazarian Babylonian debt slavery is truly ending.

A new dawn for humanity is arising. Let us all keep up the pressure to make it happen.

Benjamin Fulford has worked in Japan as a correspondent for Knight Ridder, the International Financing Review, the Nihon Keizai Shimbun English edition, and the South China Morning Post before moving to Forbes magazine, where he was the Asian Bureau chief from 1998 to 2005. His investigative reports pursued scandals in the Japanese government and business world. After leaving Forbes he wrote a series of books in Japanese some of which became best sellers, and began publishing on the internet.

This article (Benjamin Fulford: Huge actionable intelligence haul from Marine raid on CIA HQ) was originally published on Benjamin Fulford and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.