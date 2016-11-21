Benjamin Fulford: Hungary, the UK, the US, Bulgaria, Moldova free from Khazarian control, Austria, Italy, South Korea next

101 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

The liberation of the planet earth from Khazarian gangster control is now snowballing. The UK liberated itself with the Brexit vote while the Americans freed themselves by electing Donald Trump as President. Trump’s election was followed immediately by anti-Khazarian regime change in Bulgaria and Moldova. Next, a Presidential election in Austria and a referendum in Italy, both due on December 4th, are expected to liberate those countries. Following this will be the likely election of Marine Le Pen as President of France in May and the ouster of German Chancellor Angelina Merkel sometime in 2017.

In South Korea as well, Khazarian puppet President Park Geun Hye has been exposed as totally corrupt and is being removed from power. In Japan too, right-wing forces are moving against Khazarian proxies like Yasuyuki Nambu of the Pasona Group, Masayoshi Son of Softbank and others to prepare the way for the liberation of this country.

Later in the game the European Union, the United Nations and subsidiary organizations like the IMF and the World Bank are also expected to collapse before being replaced by more representative, meritocratic, democratic and competently run institutions.

Much of this outcome hinges on the nearly over but still not finished power struggle in Washington D.C.

The first senior staff members selected by Donald Trump are all US armed forces veterans making it clear his government will be strongly linked to the US military. This means the men with guns are finally taking action.

Navy veteran Steve Bannon is Chief Strategist, army veterans Mike Pompeo, Jeff Sessions and Michael Flynn respectively have the jobs of CIA head, Attorney General and Director of National Security. So far no neocons or Khazarians have been selected.

A Pentagon source says the names of neocons like Rudolph Giuliani, John Bolton, David Petraeus and Mitt Romney were “floated so trump can say ‘you’re fired.’”

New National Security Adviser General Michael Flynn summed up the situation as follows:

“We just went through a revolution…This is probably the biggest election in our nation’s history, since bringing on George Washington when he decided not to be a king. That’s how important this is.”

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-flynn-idUSKBN13D0AD

In a clear sign this really is a revolution, CIA sources tell us that arch-criminal George Soros has been “taken out,” as reported by this writer on November 20th. Pentagon sources are saying that others on the list who need to be removed from the scene include Senator John “ISIS” McCain and Edgar Bronfman who “owns McCain.”

Other Pentagon sources say that a special “navy doomsday plane” was sent to fly from California to Denver last week to deploy “special weapons” in order to “drive cabalists out of underground bases” so that they could be arrested.

Speaking about underground bases, White Dragon Society sources in Antarctica say:

” One of our team members in Antarctica saw David Rockefeller with his son Richard at ‘The Base’ along with several other elites from Europe. There is a top secret meeting taking place there now. The word is that they are preparing for January 20.”

Other sources say they saw members of the Rothschild family at that Antarctic base too.

(The Russian documentary linked below is recommended as the most thoroughly researched background information this writer could find on secret Antarctic bases,

It is a good guess these elites are hoping to find shelter or else a ticket off-planet at that base but they are unlikely to find either because all the evidence indicates this planet is under some form of quarantine.

In any case, judging from the 2017 occult cover of the Rothschild and P2 Freemason Agnelli family owned Economist, the bloodline families are in a state of confusion. The cover, seen at the link below, is called “Planet Trump” and features tarot cards.

Here is this writer’s first stab and what it means:

The first card, called “the tower,” shows the Catholic Church being split between its communist and traditional Christian factions.

The second, called “Judgement” shows Donald Trump holding the symbols of power, meaning most likely they expect a Neurenberg type tribunal to be convened when he assumes office…

The full report will be posted on Thursday…

This post is only viewable for paid members please register your account to view full text. If you registered,please login.

Source: Benjamin Fulford — Weekly Geopolitical News & Analysis

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!