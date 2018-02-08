Benjamin Fulford: Is Julian Assange free?

6 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

Dear Ben,

Sorry for bothering you again, but what has actually happened to Julian Assange when I am hearing in news that despite Sweden’s cancelation of the sexual accusations, Britain keeps the warrant in validity, which means he has to stay in the Equadorian Embassy in London? What is the reality then?

Sincerely,

VP

Hi VP:

First of all, the original Julian Assange was a Mossad agent who denied things like truth about 9/11. The fact that Zionist propaganda outlets like Time Magazine put him on the cover and he got huge positive coverage in the corporate media was a clear indication of this. Also, the original Wikileaks did not really reveal anything we did not already know.

However, in 2016 Assange was most likely killed or else given an ultimatum. In the news it was reported he was poisoned by Pamela Anderson. In any case, since 2016 Wikileaks has actually been leaking real and important information, so it looks like the good guys took control of the Assange psy-ops. So the Ecuadorian embassy thing is just a cover-up to keep the current psy-op going.

BF

