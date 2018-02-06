Benjamin Fulford: Is the Deep State take-down enough?

8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

I’m a paid subscriber to your blog. Thanks for the great work and for standing up for the truth. I have a few questions I hope you can address.

1 . Justin Trudeau is still pushing a carbon tax and seems very much aligned with deep state interests. Is he going to be a one-term prime minister for Canada? If what you say is true about Canada managing the U.S. military and financial system after the deep state is taken out, I doubt he’s got the financial acumen to succeed at anything beyond teaching people how to snowboard.

BF: Justin Trudeau is just a yes man for the Scottish Rite Freemasons. His grandfather (Margaret Trudeau’s father) was Lord Sinclair, of the family that founded the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. When he gets new marching orders, he will change his tune. In any case, the issue of Canada is separate from the individual named Justin Trudeau.

2. When you talk about the deep state take-down, is it just politicians and plutocrats? What happens with the media personalities that so vehemently push the deep state agenda? What happens to news outlets like CNN and MSNBC?

BF: When the power transfer is complete, many of the slaves in the media corporations will simply write what their new bosses tell them to. Many will be fired and arrested, though, because their crimes run too deep. In the future, we will make sure freedom of the press is never again subverted as it was by the corporate takeover we have experienced since the 1980’s.

3. Along with the super-technology being released, will the new science and physics be taught in schools? Will we be able to do a Mr. Wizard-like experiment in our kitchen to create anti-gravity or generate free energy?

BF: We shall see, but yes, I assume a lot of this will be available for all. However, much shall remain classified because we do not want everybody to be able to make nuclear weapons or the equivalent in their backyards.

Thanks for your work and dedication. All of our prayers are with you.

BF: Thanks for your support.

