Benjamin Fulford: Issues simmering over the summer may lead to war in the autumn

Several issues could trigger a brief, sharp war inside the U.S., in the Middle East, and possibly even in Japan this autumn, multiple sources agree. The key issue remains 9/11, a mass-murder event that remains unpunished and officially unacknowledged to this day. The 9/11 war crime was used as an excuse for the mass murder of Iraqi, Syrian, Afghan, and other peoples. Furthermore, if you dig deeper, it ties into the Kennedy assassinations of the 1960’s, the murder of Martin Luther King, as well as the December 26, 2004 and March 11, 2011 human-induced tsunami mass-murder attacks among many other crimes against humanity.

It is interesting to note, by the way, that the 350 or so corporate publications that last week simultaneously put out editorials calling for freedom of the press have not dared to write the truth about any of these crimes against humanity. That’s because they are mostly owned by the people who carried out these crimes—the Khazarian mafia.

https://www.cnn.com/2018/08/16/politics/newspaper-editorials-trump-list/index.html

When is The New York Times and the rest of the corporate propaganda media going to write that it was the Zionist neo-cons who planned and carried out the 9/11 attacks? When are they going to write about what was in all the Kennedy assassination documents that were recently released? Why don’t they write that it was Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion, working under orders from his Khazarian Rothschild masters etc., who ordered the Kennedy assassinations? Why don’t they report the truth like they are supposed to?

The complicity in crimes against humanity by these media outlets, controlled by six Khazarian conglomerates, means they are enemies of the people and need to be occupied by military police and forced to write the truth.

https://www.businessinsider.com/these-6-corporations-control-90-of-the-media-in-america-2012-6

The truth, as readers of this newsletter know, is that the Khazarian faction of the Western establishment carried out these and countless other war crimes to remain in control of the world’s financial system and thus true world power. As a member of the British royal family once told me, “They are not going to go quietly into the night.” In other words, it is going to take all-out war to remove these criminals.

A lot of people think U.S. President Donald Trump is going to be the man to end Khazarian rule and tell people the truth. Well, so far, since being elected, he has not said anything about 9/11, Fukushima, or other war crimes. You can also confirm through open source news articles that, as a businessman, he was bailed out by the Rothschilds each time he went bankrupt.

Of course, Trump would never have been allowed to run for President if he was not controlled through the usual combination of bribery and blackmail. However, even then Trump was scripted to lose the election. It was patriots in the military and the ABC agencies who decided he was the lesser of two evils and used Special Forces to break into the computer centers (like the one under Denver Airport) that were being used to steal the election for Hillary Clinton (Rockefeller).

Also, thanks to the military backers of the Trump regime, enough U.S. officials involved in crimes against humanity have now been removed from power for the next phase of the revolution to begin, Pentagon sources say. The sources say that starting this autumn…

