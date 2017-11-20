Benjamin Fulford: Khazarian cabal purge accelerates: Marines storm CIA HQ; Over 2000 indicted in U.S.; Collapse of control grid in Europe

23 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

The purge of the satanic Khazarian cabal that turned the West evil is accelerating at an undeniable pace. Most importantly, Pentagon sources confirm multiple Internet reports that Marines stormed the CIA headquarters this past weekend. One of the aims was to shut down Operation Mockingbird, the CIA group that turned the mass media, as well as Google, Facebook, etc. into mass mind-control propaganda, say NSA sources.

The institutional heirs to the group that murdered President John F. Kennedy are also being rounded up, according to Pentagon sources. “The Department of Justice and [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller are working overtime and may exceed 2000 sealed indictments,” a Pentagon source says.

These moves, combined with the purge of all the Saudi royals and military who were linked to 9/11, as well as the removal of Zimbabwe dictator Robert Mugabe and the imminent removal of Israeli satanist Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, leave no doubt that the long-awaited arrests and roundups of cabalists worldwide has begun.

The Rothschild/Saxe Gotha family group is also losing control over Europe. In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel (Hitler’s daughter) failed to form a new government. In France, a hundred legislators from Rothschild-slave President Emmanuel Macron’s party have defected, as mass protests against this election-stealer’s rule break out all across the country. In England, Rothschild-slave Prime Minister Theresa May is also unpopular and expected to be removed soon.

Meanwhile in Japan, Admiral Harry Harris, Commander of the United States Pacific Command, met with slave Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week. According to sources who were at the meeting, Abe told Harris that…

…Japan was preparing concentration camps for floods of North Korean refugees that Abe expects to arrive once Harris provokes a war with that country. Harris told Abe that he would do his best to “make sure North Korea was stopped,” the source said.

Harris has thus proved that he is either incredibly stupid, incredibly evil, or incredibly bribed—probably a combination of all three. This one man is now preventing humanity from being freed from Khazarian mafia tyranny. Harris is sheltering the war criminal, traitor, and drug dealer Richard Armitage, as well as Rothschild criminal agent Michael Greenberg at the Yokota Air Base in Japan.

He also presided over the recent theft, yet again, of a Japanese national election by Rothschild slave Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Abe’s looting of Japan’s postal savings, public pensions, and other public money is the only thing keeping the worldwide Khazarian crime syndicate from losing all power.

It is money being stolen from Japan that is propping up the U.S. stock market bubble, and keeping the Khazarian-owned United States Corporation from going bankrupt and being replaced with a genuine democracy controlled by the people, for the people.

The newly empowered Abe is now rushing ahead to build a biological warfare research facility disguised as the Kake Veterinary School. That means Harris is supporting a war criminal, and is thus himself a war criminal.

Signaling who his real masters are, Harris made a speech supporting the Khazarian control grid at the Frank Lowy Institute on December 14th, 2016.

https://www.lowyinstitute.org/publications/admiral-harry-harris-address-lowy-institute

Lowy, together with Larry Silverstein, bought the World Trade Center buildings shortly before the September 11, 2001 Khazarian terror attack in New York.

https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/9-11-the-rothschild-zionist-connection.295272/

Harris is also under pressure from Lockheed Martin and other arms manufacturers to start a war with North Korea in order to promote arms sales and keep the Khazarian mafia in power. Harris is also in on the Khazarian plot to start World War 3 and murder 90% of humanity. Waiting until May of next year for this man to end his term is not acceptable.

Admiral Harris, this is a promise: you will be arrested, court-martialed, and jailed as a war criminal and a traitor. You will also be held legally accountable for the murder by torture of three individuals you presided over at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

In any case, as mentioned above, the Khazarian hierarchy above Admiral Harris continues to be systematically dismantled, meaning the dragnet is closing in on him. Once he is gone, U.S. military police will march into Tokyo and arrest Armitage, Greenberg, Abe, and the other gangsters who subcontract for the Khazarians here.

Sources in the NSA and CIA say that hundreds of arrests already took place in the United States last week. A decision was made to not announce the arrests, however, because doing so would allow for others to escape before the arrested people could rat on them, the sources say.

There are also many Khazarian hit squads operating in the U.S. right now in a desperate attempt to maintain their control grid over that country, Pentagon sources say. These hit squads are being systematically eliminated. Part of that has been announced in the form of the arrests of 267 members of the MS-13 gang.

https://www.voanews.com/a/united-states-announces-arrests-ms13-gang-members/4119777.html

Also, in a clear sign Khazarian rule is now collapsing, the non-Jewish governors of the Federal Reserve Board are talking about giving money directly to the people instead of their current practice of handing it out to billionaires and trillionaires. For example, John Williams, the head of the San Francisco Fed, talked about “nominal-income targeting,” which is Fed-speak for handing cash directly to the people.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-fed-williams/feds-williams-calls-for-global-rethink-of-monetary-policy-idUSKBN1DG33N?il=0

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-16/fed-hints-during-next-recession-it-will-roll-out-income-targeting-nirp

In Europe, Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordones, the former Governor of Spain’s Central Bank, told Parliament on November 7th that replacing monetary creation by privately-owned banks with money created by a government-owned institution would be a good thing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ipBlJGQN0I

This sort of public commentary by officials who are in actual power over money is a visible sign that the old privately-owned central bank control grid is crumbling.

Pentagon sources are also saying that “Regime change is no longer a U.S. province, as the military coup in Zimbabwe happened after the army chief went to China, and it is needed to position the asset-backed Zimbabwe dollar as Africa’s reserve currency prior to the global currency reset.”

This fits in with what we have reported in a previous posting about India, Russia, and China telling U.S. President Donald Trump in Vietnam about their moves to set up a gold-backed currency as an alternative to the U.S. dollar. It also fits in with the news of Venezuela’s “default” being played down because what really happened was that Venezuela stopped supporting the Khazarian petrodollar.

The Rothschilds have been warned to give up on trying to derail this process by starting World War 3, according to CIA and Pentagon sources. “The midair collision above the Rothschild mansion Waddesdon Manor may be a warning to back off from war with Iran,” a Pentagon source said.

Also, the UN acted to prevent the latest attempt to start a world war by sending a letter to diplomats last week informing them that the Saudi accusations that Iranian-backed Houthi rebels fired a missile at them were false.

https://www.sott.net/article/368228-Confidential-UN-brief-reveals-no-proof-Iran-sent-missiles-to-Houthis

Israel, waking up to the fact that its apocalyptic plans were a delusion, is now desperately trying to form an alliance with Arab nations like Saudi Arabia in order to ensure its survival. It seems as if they are saying, “We Semites have got to stick together.” Common sense would dictate that the Arabs will only do this after peace is reached with the Palestinians and their stolen lands are either returned or compensated for.

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/1.823163

The need for Israel to finally make peace with its neighbours is also being underlined by the ongoing purge of Jewish and Israeli influence in the U.S. On that front, Pentagon sources say, “Russia Today and Sputnik were forced to register as foreign agents to set a precedent for the U.S. Department of Justice to force AIPAC and other Jewish organizations to do the same.”

The same sources are saying the sudden rash of accusations of sexual misconduct were also part of a purge of Jewish influence. “Jewish comedian and Democratic Senator Al Franken was accused of sexual misconduct, and he may get expelled from the Senate as the purge of the Jewish mafia escalates beyond Hollywood to D.C. Creepy Joe Biden is next.”

Also, the Pentagon sources say that Fortress Investment Group and the owner of Softbank, Masayoshi Son, were “pressured not to lend money to The Weinstein Company, leading to its bankruptcy.” Japanese right-wing sources say that Son is now being used as one of the main conduits to distribute fiat money being conjured up by the Bank of Japan (BOJ). He has also been given petrodollars by Saudi Arabia.

However, a source who has worked for the Rothschilds for a long time says that Son and Microsoft founder Bill “Vaccinate Them” Gates have together built a large underground bunker network in Karuizawa, Japan. The source says Son paid for most of it, presumably using BOJ money extorted from the Emperor by Henry Kissinger. Another source who worked as a golf caddy for Son said he overheard him ordering a list of people to be murdered.

The U.S. military has been advised to find an alternative to Son and other criminals like former Finance Minister Heizo Takenaka to distribute BOJ money. Son is not popular with the Japanese underworld and his radioactive half-life is not expected to last much longer. If Son has any comments to make about this, he can respond to me via e-mail.

On a final note, a member of Abe’s cabinet last week offered this writer a multi-million-dollar bribe to get me to stop writing my weekly reports. He was told, politely, to stick his bribe offer where the son does not shine.

Benjamin Fulford has worked in Japan as a correspondent for Knight Ridder, the International Financing Review, the Nihon Keizai Shimbun English edition, and the South China Morning Post before moving to Forbes magazine, where he was the Asian Bureau chief from 1998 to 2005. His investigative reports pursued scandals in the Japanese government and business world. After leaving Forbes he wrote a series of books in Japanese some of which became best sellers, and began publishing on the internet.

This article (Benjamin Fulford: Khazarian cabal purge accelerates: Marines storm CIA HQ; Over 2000 indicted in U.S.; Collapse of control grid in Europe) was originally published on Benjamin Fulford and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.