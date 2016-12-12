Benjamin Fulford: Khazarian mafia still planning big false flag events but their defeat is certain

64 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

The Khazarian mafia is planning spectacular false flag terror operations between now and December 19th in a last minute attempt to prevent Donald Trump from being formally appointed as President of the United States, CIA sources say. However, the military forces of Russia, China and the United States are all working together now to remove the final vestiges of Khazarian control so these efforts will no more than the final thrashes of a dying beast.

There is also a very intense cyber-warfare campaign under way aimed to removing truth websites so that the Khazarian corporate media’s false world narrative can be reasserted, the sources say. This is what is behind the ongoing attempt to try to label the current truth revolution and the election of Donald Trump as being done by “Russia.”

The recent widely publicized Washington Post article that featured a list of so-called “fake news” sites cited information compiled by US State Department and Obama administration fronts like Voice of America, the Atlantic Council and the National Endowment for Democracy.

http://www.voltairenet.org/article194344.html

The fact is the real fake news outlets are propaganda organs like the New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, BBC etc. These are the outlets that still routinely report lies about 911, Iran, Saddam Hussein, ISIS, Russia etc. All of these lying corporate propaganda outlets will soon experience a change in management and will be forced to either report the truth or be shut down.

Both Asian secret society and Western agency sources report that a major purge is ongoing and that large numbers of people are “disappearing” in Asia and in the West. The outward sign of this has been the domino fall of Khazarian mafia controlled governments.

However, the Asian secret society sources say that information provided by the NSA claiming that Chinese President Xi Jinping reported to Evelyn de Rothschild was false. They say the Asians have been having a series of meeting where, among other things, it was decided that since Xi supports world peace, he will remain in power. Other world leaders, however, will continue to resign, the sources agree.

The most recent domino to fall was South Korean President Park Geun Hye who was impeached last week. South Koreans were infuriated to hear revelations from Wikileaks and other sources that Park took part in “Satanic rituals” and allowed Demonic spirits “complete control over her body and soul.”

http://victuruslibertas.com/2016/12/south-korean-president-forced-to-step-down-when-people-find-out-she-is-involved-in-satanic-cult/

There has been a strenuous campaign by the Khazarian mafia to deny any connection to Satanism but more and more insiders are saying it is very real. The images of ritualistic cannibalism at an elite party run by Marina Ambramovic are a reflection of very real cannibalistic orgies that do take place, bloodline family sources say.

https://sli.mg/a/mdv0hG

A list of celebrities who attended this event can be seen here:

http://www.ascensionwithearth.com/2016/12/pizzagate-hollywood-celebrities-take.html?

utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+ascensionwithearth%2FkRNq+%28Ascension+with+Mother+Earth+and+Current+State+of+Affairs%29

“The truth is the ‘Elite’ wouldn’t be doing public ‘mocking’ cannibalistic Satanic rituals or ‘Galas’ if they were actually not being actively engaged in such sick and twisted disgusting practices,” a CIA source points out.

A lot of information about these elite horrors will be coming out in the war crimes trials that are expected to start in January, 2017, several sources agree.

A CIA source says that “Obama as the CEO of the Corporate United States, quietly joined

the International Criminal Court In 2010. Ten years ago George W. Bush gave presidential immunity to the Bush/Clinton crime family. It is over on 31 December. On Jan. 1, 2017 they can be arrested and brought before the ICC. This is the reason they are detained now, in house. This is being kept very close to source”.

“They will wait for Trump to be sworn in for sure then the shit will hit the fan,” the source summarized.

Pentagon sources say Marine General John Kerry will head the Department of Homeland Security who will purge it of Khazarians before starting a campaign to close the US border to “drug cartels and ISIS.” The Pentagon sources were informed that if they wanted to go after ISIS the first person they should arrest would be Senator John “ISIS” McCain. Such arrests are taking place with the big wigs scheduled to go down in the new year, CIA sources confirm.

In the meantime, financial warfare is raging. This was seen in a Bloomberg terminals outage last week Pentagon sources say. Hedge funds also got a body blow last week as the Supreme Court ruled 8 to 0 that insider trading is a crime even if the tipper gets no financial benefit from family or friends, the sources say. This ruling will make it much easier for law enforcement folk to clean up Wall Street, they say.

Also, Wells Fargo Bank has been purged of hundreds of cabal bankers and will likely be taken over by HSBC soon, the sources say. In a related move the private Swiss Bank Edmond de Rothschild was kicked out of China roth kicked out of China after many Khazarian proxies in that country were rounded up, the Pentagon sources say. The Chinese military for their part, say the only Western banks they fully trust now are HSBC and Standard & Chartered…

Benjamin Fulford has worked in Japan as a correspondent for Knight Ridder, the International Financing Review, the Nihon Keizai Shimbun English edition, and the South China Morning Post before moving to Forbes magazine, where he was the Asian Bureau chief from 1998 to 2005. His investigative reports pursued scandals in the Japanese government and business world. After leaving Forbes he wrote a series of books in Japanese some of which became best sellers, and began publishing on the internet.

Source: Benjamin Fulford — Weekly Geopolitical News & Analysis

