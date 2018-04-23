Benjamin Fulford: Massive satanist offensive runs out of steam and counterattack begins

124 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

The satan-worshipping elite who hijacked power in the West, fighting for their very lives, have staged a massive counteroffensive in Syria and against U.S. President Donald Trump. This offensive has now run out of steam and is backfiring on them big time as their lies about Syria and many other things are being exposed. And, although no word has been given about when the 25,500 sealed indictments will be acted upon, Pentagon and other sources say action to remove the satanists permanently from world power is intensifying.

On this front, the biggest event in the past week was the death of top satanist Barbara Bush, the likely daughter of Church of Satan founder Alistair Crowley.

http://www.newnationalist.net/2018/04/18/the-uncanny-resemblance-of-barbara-bush-to-aleister-crowley/

She was considered by many to be the lead satan-worshipper in the U.S. after her husband, George Bush Sr. went senile, CIA and other sources agree. Barbara no doubt did not wish to live to see her husband and sons indicted for mass murder and war crimes related to 9/11, Iraq, Fukushima, etc.

However, in this world of fake news and computer graphics, there are a lot of question marks about the timing of this death announcement and the news reports appearing about it. In a glaring example, if you look at the 46 second mark of the TV News 24h broadcast at the link below, you can see Barbara Bush attending her own funeral along with the deceased Nancy Reagan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trad7UJzUfk&feature=youtu.be

Also, computer experts at the Canadian Secret Intelligence Service say the widely published photograph of former presidents attending the Barbara Bush funeral say it is clearly a “badly made Photoshop fake.” The photo is now being systematically removed from corporate news sites but can be seen below.

For those who still think “seeing is believing” when it comes to videos and digital photographs, please take a look at the April 13th public presentation below, where Dr. Supasorn Suwajanakorn, a computer engineer employed by Google’s Brain division, showed fake videos he made of former president Barack Obama speaking.

http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-43639704?SThisFB

So it is possible the entire Barbara Bush funeral thing is fake and “this whole thing smells of Deep State deception,” a senior CIA source says.

Pentagon sources, for their part, say Donald Trump refused to attend the Barbara Bush funeral because of information he received after former aide to Bush-era Vice President Dick Cheney “flipped” and gave testimony against his former bosses in exchange for a pardon.

It also may just be a coincidence, but there was a major explosion and fire reported near the Bush home in Houston, Texas at around the time the funeral footage was being shown.

http://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news/u-s-national-news/2407-valero-refinery-on-fire-in-texas-shelter-in-place-order

White Dragon Society sources say the fake funeral reports are designed by the cabal to cover up major defeats they are experiencing as the top satanists are being hunted down worldwide. It’s probable that none of the mass-murdering Bush family will be around much longer, if they are in fact still alive, say Texas-based WDS sources.

Another major death last week was that of Matthew Mellon, heir to the Mellon banking fortune and a member of one of the families that owns the Federal Reserve Board. The Mellons had a serious break in relations with fellow Fed owners the Rockefellers (Clintons), but it is not clear at this point if this was related to Matthew’s untimely death at age 54.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-04-17/billionaire-banking-heir-matthew-mellon-dies-at-54

In what may also be a related development, the French branch of the Rothschild family has announced that 37-year-old Alexandre de Rothschild has taken over from his father, the 75-year-old wanted criminal David de Rothschild.

https://www.rt.com/business/424399-rothschild-announce-new-boss-appointment/?content_urlfro/

The Gnostic Illuminati, however, appear not to be tolerant of any continued Rothschild control and have informed this writer that they have “contacted agent Nebojsa to ask him to act against Zurich, Switzerland.”

This may be why French Rothschild slave President Emmanuel Macron is visiting the U.S. this week to beg for protection by promising a Rothschild regime change.

The Gnostics probably have good reason to distrust the Rothschilds. Eric Fioril, chairman of the French Transition Council, says Macron himself is implicated in financial and other high-level crimes. The council has evidence the Macron regime has been trying to start a civil war inside France by…

The remainder of this article is only available to members of BenjaminFulford.net

Please Log In or Register to create an account.

