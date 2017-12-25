Benjamin Fulford: Merry Christmas – The 13 “Illuminati” bloodline families sue for peace

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

Peace on earth and goodwill to all (and not just men, but all life forms) is looking like a realistic goal for 2018 now that the 13 “Illuminati” * bloodline families, seeing their ancient rule of planet Earth collapsing, are suing for peace. Last week a representative of the G7 (Germany, the U.K., the corporate U.S., Japan, Italy, France, and Canada) met with a representative of the White Dragon Society (WDS) to discuss peace terms, according to a WDS member who was present at the meeting. The G7, of course, is the political front for the 13 bloodline families. There can be no doubt that this meeting was made possible by people inside the military-industrial complex acting in the spirit of Jesus Christ, and for this we wish them all “a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

The bloodline offer to negotiate peace is directly connected to the state of emergency that was declared last week by USA President Donald Trump. If you have not seen it yet, please read the historic document in the link below.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/text-letter-president-congress-united-states-6/

“After Hanukkah, Trump declared a state of emergency and signed an executive order on December 20th freezing the assets of those accused of human rights abuses and corruption, a catch-all to bankrupt the Bushes, Clintons, Soros, Obama, the Cabal, and the global Jewish mafia,” was how a Pentagon source summed up the situation.

“The national emergency allows Trump to seize assets and unleash the military to carry out mass arrests and adjudicate via military tribunals, effectively imposing martial law,” the source continues.

The Pentagon source also sent a copy of this photograph with the explanation, “Trump wears purple when unveiling his national security strategy on December 18th in a victory lap over the Soros/Hillary purple revolution, and drinks water with both hands to simulate handcuffs.”

Clearly reacting to this situation, the representative of the bloodlines set the meeting for December 23rd, the birthday of the Japanese Emperor, and claimed to be a representative of the Imperial family as well as the G7. The representative, who acted as if he was negotiating a surrender, said the bloodlines want to keep existing nation-states and institutions as they are, but…

said they were willing to cooperate with, and provide funding for, a new international economic future planning agency.

The WDS negotiator said that existing nation-states and institutions should be allowed to mostly continue and emphasized that the WDS was interested in creating something new, not destroying anything old. Some borders, though, such as the artificial division of the Korean Peninsula, would have to be changed, both sides agreed. Both also agreed that the United Nations, as currently structured, is dysfunctional and in need of drastic reform. Overall, the two sides were close enough on these points to be able to reach some sort of eventual agreement.

However, the bloodlines delegate said they wanted to keep control over central banks and the creation of money, because “if the people had control of monetary policy, nobody would work.” He added that although there was a Council of 13 in Switzerland that represented each of the families, many of the heads of these families were, like the Emperor of Japan, not actually from real family bloodlines. He said the families existed more as institutions than strict representatives of actual bloodlines.

The WDS representative said they support the idea that money should be earned, but said people-controlled central banks could print money to pay for such things as education, the military, public works, healthcare, exploration of the universe, and scientific research. The WDS negotiator also said the WDS insists on a Jubilee, or one-time cancellation of all debt, public and private, together with a one-off redistribution of ill-gotten assets. If those conditions were agreed to, the bloodlines could continue to function in a diminished role in the corporate part of the economy, the WDS representative said.

At this point the negotiations broke off, as the bloodline representative was clearly not authorized to negotiate the end of privately owned central banks or a Jubilee.

However, the following day a representative of a group known as the “Golden Dragon,” who control the gold-backed part of the current international financial system, sent the following message to the WDS: “I am very pleased to reconcile and negotiate so the United States will start fresh with a new economic transition.”

It must be noted that while the military government represented by Trump is definitely winning inside the U.S., the bloodlines still have strong control in the rest of world. So, even if Trump uses an “economic emergency” to renounce the U.S. credit card bill, the next time the U.S. goes to the gasoline stand they will find they will no longer be able to pay for their gas using their card. This will mean a hard landing, as is already being experienced in Puerto Rico.

David L. Norquist, U.S. Undersecretary of Defense and Comptroller, at a December 7th press briefing described what a U.S. government shutdown would do as follows: “… military personnel report to work but we are not able to pay them until the shutdown ends…. Simple things like death benefits to families and military members killed in the line of duty, we’re not allowed to make…. Contractors will not be able to report and work…. I cannot emphasize too much how destructive a shutdown is…. This ripples through the organization and is very destructive.”

https://www.defense.gov/News/Transcripts/Transcript-View/Article/1391630/department-of-defense-press-briefing-by-pentagon-chief-spokesperson-dana-w-whit/

In other words, talking to the Golden Dragon about a “new economic transition” is definitely the way to go. No specific date for negotiations has been set as of the time this newsletter goes public.

In any case, the U.S. military regime is going to stay on the offensive against the cabal over the coming days and into the new year so as to maximize negotiation leverage.

On this front, Pentagon sources are saying George Soros was not killed as was previously reported, but has been under detention and interrogation for several months. Recently he was “extracted from Atlanta to Naval Base Camp David as the cabal collapses,” the sources say. Many other big-time oligarchs have also been held in detention and incommunicado for some time, a CIA source adds.

“[U.S. Defense Secretary General James] Mattis visited Gitmo [Guantanamo Bay Naval Base] on December 21st, the winter solstice, to prepare a ‘very special place’ for Soros and the cabal, and they may get baptized,” the Pentagon sources continue.

Another person due for “baptism” is “Israeli-conflict diamond billionaire and Mossad asset Dan Gertler, who was sanctioned for his ties to Marc Rich [headquartered in Zug, Switzerland]and the Clinton Foundation,” the Pentagon sources say. “This may extend to other Jewish oligarchs as Google Chairman Eric Schmidt steps down,” they note. Now, for example, is probably not a good time to be Mark Zuckerberg of “Spybook.”

The isolation of the Khazarian mafia oligarchs (who worship Satan and are thus not Jewish even if they claim to be), was made very clear in last week’s 184-9 diplomatic rout of Israel at the UN (counting those not voting and abstentions). The only countries that voted with Israel against a resolution condemning the U.S. plan to unilaterally move its embassy there to Jerusalem were Guatemala, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Togo, and the United States. “This may set the stage for the USA to dump Israel and let Russia, China, the EU, and the UN be honest brokers for peace,” the Pentagon sources say.

This vote against Israel was not about Jerusalem, but rather was a sign from the world to the Israelis that they can only rebuild their temple and have peace if they negotiate in good faith with their neighbours. The world is sick and tired of the constant warmongering and lies of the religious fanatics who think they have some sort of divine right to rule the world from Jerusalem. As the religious Jews rightly point out, God does God’s work, not some fanatics who take it upon themselves to pretend to be God.

The world wants peace, and that is what we can achieve in 2018 now that the bloodline families have finally come to the negotiating table.

* We have used “Illuminati” in quotes, because while representatives of the bloodline families have referred to themselves as “Illuminati,” there is a group long opposed to bloodline rule that also calls itself “Illuminati.” We have decided to refer to the first group as “bloodlines,” and the second as “Gnostic Illuminati.”

This article (Benjamin Fulford: Merry Christmas – The 13 “Illuminati” bloodline families sue for peace) was originally published on Benjamin Fulford and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

SaveSaveSaveSave

SaveSave