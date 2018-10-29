Benjamin Fulford: Message to the banking elite: Trick or treat

By Benjamin Fulford

It is going to be an especially haunting Halloween for the Khazarian mafia banking elite, because they have been given an October 31 deadline to return the gold they stole or face being systematically hunted down and exterminated, say Asian secret society, CIA, and White Dragon Society sources. After that deadline, bounties of gold will be placed on senior bankers starting with the heads of the EU Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, the Federal Reserve Board, and the BIS, the sources say.

The White Dragon Society (WDS) has offered the Khazarian mafia a way out of this situation. All they have to do is monetize, in a constructive and reality-based manner, $40 trillion worth of 1934 Henry Morgenthau Bonds to finance the establishment of a meritocratic future planning agency. This would be enough to end poverty, stop environmental destruction, and finance human expansion into the universe. The alternative is death for all the Khazarian gangsters involved in central bank fraud and Babylonian debt slavery.

In the U.S., meanwhile, Pentagon sources say U.S. President Donald “Trump had a briefing and dinner with top military brass at the White House on October 23 in a blunt message to Israel, the Democrats, the deep state, and its invading army from Mexico not to steal the midterm elections.” The photo below shows clearly where the U.S. military stands.

There is also a major push going on to take down the rogue regime of Saudi Israelia, multiple sources agree. The murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is, despite attempts by the Khazarians to distract us with false flags etc., turning out to have been a fatal mistake.

The heads of state of Russia, Germany, and France were in Istanbul last week to meet with Turkish President Recep Erdogan to discuss this murder and the future of the rogue Zionist Saudi Israelia regime, according Russian sources.

CIA sources tried to convince this writer that the murder never actually took place by sending the following statement about the summit, to which the U.S., Israel, and China were not invited:

“They are there to discuss the Khashoggi matter. They are trying to figure out how to release the truth about Khashoggi. He is NOT dead. He is also not available for anyone to meet. The heads of the special powers that be, U.S., Russia, China, Turkey, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and Israel, know exactly where he is. Let’s just say Khashoggi fucked them all. He turned their own unacknowledged special-application-program weapon against them. He had the access codes.”

The Russians responded by sending the horrific photographs below of Khashoggi’s dismembered body with his face peeled off.

The remainder of this article is only available to members of BenjaminFulford.net

