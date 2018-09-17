Benjamin Fulford: MI6 says cabal rule could collapse within three months

By Benjamin Fulford

There is a very real chance that Khazarian cabal rule will collapse over the next three months, and alternative power structures need to be made ready in time for that, according to British MI6 intelligence sources. The trigger is expected to be arrests of senior cabalists in the U.S. starting in October, the sources say.

Pentagon sources, for their part, said, “The Cabal has been deaf and blind for over two weeks, so big things should happen after Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation.”

“Kavanaugh is poised to be confirmed after Yom Kippur on September 20 and on the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump may send texts to all cellphones to reach even more people than Twitter.” Furthermore, the sources say FEMA will also test the emergency broadcast system on all televisions, so this, when combined with wireless text alerts, “will allow Trump to spread real news in real time and drop truth bombs.”

The exact nature of what will be told to the American people through the emergency broadcast system is not yet clear. However, last week representatives of the Swiss banking gnomes in Zurich, the Russian FSB, MI6, the Japanese royal family, and an Asian secret society all contacted the White Dragon Society (WDS) last week. The fact that these sources, many of whom had ceased contact since the March 11, 2011 Fukushima nuclear and tsunami terrorist attack, suddenly popped out of the woodwork is a clear indication something huge is about to happen.

CIA sources connected to the secret bases in Antarctica say the sudden surge of activity in the intelligence community was related the sudden closure last week of seven solar observatories. In particular, the sources say: