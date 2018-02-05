Benjamin Fulford: Nazis align with White Dragon as isolated Satanists continue their death throes

87 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

A major peace deal was reached last week in negotiations that took place literally under the light of the blue-blood super moon in a certain Asian country last week, according to sources who were present. As are result of this, the Nazi faction of the world military-industrial complex has agreed to align itself with the light side of the force. Thus in the near future, Nazi technology, notably anti-gravity and hypersonic (Mach 20+) air travel, will be made available to the “surface population,” of the planet, the sources say. One of the participants in the negotiations was a close relative of Admiral Richard Byrd, of Antarctic exploration fame, who has frequently visited Nazi Antarctic bases, so this is the real deal, folks. We will have more details toward the end of this report.

In addition, a deal was reached between hitherto opposing parties in Asia that will allow for the development and use by the white hats of large gold deposits in Bougaineville, Indonesia and elsewhere, the sources say. In the case of Bougaineville, it means both King David Pei II and his opponents are now on board. The gold will be used to back a soon-to-be-announced cryptocurrency that will be used to finance a Western development project similar in scale or larger than China’s ongoing trillion-dollar One Belt One Road project, they say.

Meanwhile, back in the U.S., the purge of Khazarian Satanists from all levels of government is accelerating. According to Pentagon sources, “Trump’s State of the Union speech gave the green light for the purge of deep state from the U.S. government with the activation code: ‘I call on the Congress to empower every Cabinet secretary with the authority to reward good workers and to remove federal employees who undermine the public trust or fail the American people.’”

The huge media fuss in the U.S. about the release of a FISA memo about the FBI carrying out a politically motivated surveillance operation on Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign was hysterical, because the “official” release makes it possible to actually start arresting people in the deep state. The article in the link below, even though it is from the satirical site, The Onion, is actually pretty much true.

https://politics.theonion.com/fbi-warns-republican-memo-could-undermine-faith-in-mass-1822639681

The fuss over the memo has distracted attention from the much more important ongoing disclosures about the mass-murdering medical/pharmaceutical complex. Here Dr. Robert Gallo, one of the so-called co-discoverers of the HIV virus, has now come out and admitted he was forced to create it in order to “wipe out the African race,” according to CIA and other sources.

https://pinvibe.com.ng/forced-create-hiv-virus-secret-weapon-wipe-african-race-dr-robert-gallo-finally-speaks/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HgiMqgjS-zM&feature=youtu.be

In reaction, U.S. military and agency white hats have destroyed cabal bio-labs and shot down cabal satellites last week in the ongoing undeclared U.S. civil war, Pentagon sources confirm.

One Pentagon source who was involved in a raid on a cabal underground base, says they discovered “people in cages, all sorts of human/animal genetic hybrids, people deliberately contaminated with pathogens, and many other horrors.” The base entrance has been shut to prevent cabal leadership from fleeing, the source said.

More and more credible reports of mass sterilizations using vaccines are also now coming out, with the latest about 500,000 women in Kenya being forcibly sterilized by what they were told was a “tetanus vaccine.”

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/63453/pharma-co-has-license-suspended-as-vaccine-blamed-for-sterilization-of-500000-women-.html

https://mobile.nation.co.ke/news/Church-faults-State-over-lack-of-cooperation-on-vaccine-testing/1950946-3222120-155xq1n/index.html

