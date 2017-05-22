Benjamin Fulford: The old guard simply refuses to hand over the financial system so it will have to be replaced

240 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

The old guard that hijacked the world’s financial system is stubbornly refusing to cede control over the process of creating dollars, euros and yen to the people of the planet earth. This was evident when Rothschild lawyer and Mossad agent Michael Greenberg visited the Japanese Emperor last week to demand unlimited funds for him and his fellow Khazarian gangsters, according to sources close to the Emperor. Greenberg also claimed to be representing Henry Kissinger who is now back, together with Greenberg, on the high priority target list of known genocidal criminals.

The Emperor was furious at Greenberg and blamed him and his slaves, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Finance Minister Taro Aso, for blocking the release of funds meant for the people of the planet, the sources added.

This means that in order to start a new age and liberate the planet, a two pronged attack will be needed. One will be to continue to eliminate old guard genocidal leaders one by one until the Khazarian mob finally surrenders. The other will be to continue to build an alternative financial system, based on gold, crypto-currencies and non-Khazarian currencies until the old system withers at the vine and drops into the compost heap of history. This two pronged attack is already fully under way.

The big question mark now, though, is what to make of Pope Francis. Forensic research has shown that most of the so-called world leaders we see on our TV screens and in public are controlled by the P2 Freemason lodge via the Vatican bank and a network of professional assassins. In other words most world leaders, when offered a choice between silver (a bribe) and lead (a bullet), have taken the Vatican bank silver.

Pope Francis, who has incredible secret power at his disposal, has, on the one hand, been purging the Vatican of pedophiles and saying and doing nice things but, on the other hand, he has failed to change the system at a fundamental level by doing such things as declaring a real jubilee (cancellation of all debt etc.).

Which brings us to finally deal with some information we have had for a long time but were not sure what to make of, and that is the fact Francis has openly said his god is Lucifer.

https://newsgru.com/lucifer-is-god-declared-by-pope-francis/

What is the role of the Luciferians as US President Donald Trump, the nominal head of the Western military industrial complex, carries out his tour of the top monotheistic holy spots, Arabia (notice he was not allowed into Mecca), Jerusalem and Rome? The question is, is Trump on a trip to try to save the old regime (Lucifer?) or is he aiming for something more historic, like initiating the dawn of a golden age?

Pentagon sources say that while Trump was in Saudi Arabia this past weekend, apart from making a $350 billion arms deal, he asked the Saudis to please keep selling their oil in US dollars so as to prevent the collapse of the US corporate government and its petrodollar system. However, the “Trump Saudi trip may not have stopped them from selling oil for yuan and non-dollars or turning east,” the Pentagon sources say.

Trump sucked up to Muslim leaders in a speech where he promised:

“The United States is eager to form closer bonds of friendship, security, culture and commerce,” and that “We are not here to lecture—we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship. Instead, we are here to offer partnership.”

Unfortunately for the US, the new humble, promise to be nice approach must have seemed like a long-term domestic abuser showing up with flowers and promising never to hurt their partner again.

Trump’s threats to Iran and baseless accusations against Syria in his speech only helped to underscore the fact that, despite the rhetoric, the US Corporate government is beyond any hope of reform. His failure to mention that ISIS was the creation of the Khazarian mob is another sign that his speech was far from sincere…

The full report will be posted on Thursday…

Benjamin Fulford has worked in Japan as a correspondent for Knight Ridder, the International Financing Review, the Nihon Keizai Shimbun English edition, and the South China Morning Post before moving to Forbes magazine, where he was the Asian Bureau chief from 1998 to 2005. His investigative reports pursued scandals in the Japanese government and business world. After leaving Forbes he wrote a series of books in Japanese some of which became best sellers, and began publishing on the internet.

This article (The old guard simply refuses to hand over the financial system so it will have to be replaced) was originally published by Benjamin Fuflord and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.