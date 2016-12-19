Benjamin Fulford: Old reality fading quickly as pole shift now fully underway

45 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

The collective story by which humanity has been herded into the future is undergoing a pole shift, and the old reality is fading rapidly. The story by which the world, especially the Western world, has been living in was one of a never ending war on terror and an engineered clash between Islam and Christianity. The mass murdering criminals whose “social engineering” has perpetuated this story are being hunted down and killed or else are under house arrest or in hiding.

One of the most senior members of the cabal behind the atrocities in Syria and elsewhere, Bishop Javier Echevaria, the head of the fascist Opus Dei Vatican organization was killed last week after he tried to overturn the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States, Pentagon sources say. The Vatican says he died of natural causes.

Three independent sources, one CIA, one Pentagon and one bloodline are also saying that David Rockefeller and Nathaniel Rothschild, the respective bloodline leaders of the US and the EU were also killed last week. No confirmation of this has been obtained, as of the time of this writing from either the Rockefeller or Rothschild families.

The sources also say the Clintons, the Bushes, Senator John McCain and many other cabal leaders are under house arrest and are only allowed out under carefully chaperoned circumstances pending their war crimes trials.

We certainly hope these trials will materialize but in any case it is very clear that the people who have been running the planet (especially the West) until now are in a state of deep panic.

Part of the reason for the panic is that an updated membership list of the committee of 300, the secret government of the West, has been made public.

http://worldtruth.tv/illuminati-leak-current-membership-of-committee-of-300/



The fact is that even if these people are now backing away from the never ending war on terror scenario and are instead pushing for a global carbon tax, they have been so incompetent at ruling this planet that they have provoked a mass popular uprising against their rule. This tweet, on an account allegedly put up by AnadeRothschild, captures the sentiment: “Pat Taylor [email protected] _Fino 11月29日 @AnaDeRothschild I’d like your entire bloodline to be executed on live TV. Call me old fashioned.”

Segregated republic nations full of populism, hate, discrimination & anti political correctness are self destructive & the catalyst for WW3. — Bss De Rothschild (@BssDeRothschild) November 28, 2016

This is why they are now in a state of deep funk.

A visible manifestation of their desperation is the hysterical claims by the corporate media and compromised intelligence agency sources like Saudi loving CIA director John Brennan that “Russian hacking” was responsible for the election of Donald Trump. Just like the Washington Post was forced to back off from a list of “fake news” sites it published recently, the Russians are now demanding that US Presidential spokesperson Barack Obama prove the allegations or apologize. This failing Russia story is a clear indication their ability to control the world story is over.

Another sign of the panic among the leaders of the collapsing old regime is the fact that Hillary Clinton and Obama both contacted the White Dragon Society last week to say that they were not responsible for the March 11, 2011 tsunami and nuclear terror attack on Japan. They claim, as do the Gnostic Illuminati, that Russia’s Vladimir Putin was the person behind that operation. Multiple sources have confirmed that the nuclear weapon used for that attack came from the Russian submarine Kursk that sank in 2000. At the time the Rothschild agent Dr. Michael Meiring told the WDS the Rothschilds were responsible for that attack. Since both the NSA and the gnostic Illuminati claim Putin takes orders from Jacob and Evelyn de Rothschild, claims of his involvement in 311 may well be true…

The full report will be posted on Thursday…

Source: Benjamin Fulford — Weekly Geopolitical News & Analysis

