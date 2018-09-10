Benjamin Fulford: Pandemic scare brewing as cabal faces doom

By Benjamin Fulford

A pandemic scare is looming as airplanes in multiple countries reported to be full of “diseased” people are landing and being put in quarantine. However, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) sources say the incidents all appear to be fake ones involving crisis actors.

The pandemic scare comes as the execution of U.S. Senator John McCain sent shock waves through Khazarian mafia ranks, who are now activating all their resources in a desperate move to save themselves. Thus, this pandemic scare may be something like a schoolboy calling in a bomb threat to his school in order to avoid an exam he is going to fail.

However, it is also possible the U.S. military-industrial establishment may be preparing a pandemic scare as a cover to stop all airline flights worldwide in order to prevent Khazarian mafia from escaping, as over 51,000 sealed indictments begin to be acted upon.

In any case, the links below are just a partial indication of the scale of this planned “pandemic.”

Nigeria to London — monkey pox

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/monkeypox-uk-infectious-disease-flight-nigeria-cornwall-hospital-london-a8529306.html

Spain to England, 9/4/18 — sickness bug

http://www.foxnews.com/travel/2018/09/04/sickness-bug-gets-jet2-passengers-violently-ill-on-flight-from-spain-to-england.html

Oran, Algeria to France, 9/5/18 — cholera

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/727784/asl-airlines-france-cholera-evacuation-perpignan-oran-algeria-contagious-boeing-737

Dubai to New York, 9/5/18 — flu

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/flights/todayinthesky/2018/09/05/quarantined-emirates-380-arrives-new-york-100-ill-passengers/1200607002/

Paris, France to Philadelphia, 9/6/18 — flu

Munich, Germany to Philadelphia, 9/6/18 — flu

http://www.foxnews.com/travel/2018/09/06/2-american-airlines-planes-land-at-philadelphia-international-airport-carrying-multiple-passengers-experiencing-flu-like-symptoms.html

http://hisz.rsoe.hu/alertmap/database/index.php?pageid=event_summary&edis_id=EH-20180907-64557-USA

The pandemic scare is just one of the many threads in the ongoing crisis at the top of the world, especially the Western power structure.

The center of action remains the U.S., where the military government backing President Donald Trump has intensified its takedown of the cabal. Pentagon sources are saying the next phase in the attack will involve…

