Benjamin Fulford: Purge at highest levels of secret government spells doom for the satanists

144 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

A change of guard and a purge of secret power brokers is breaking the deadlock in the battle for the Earth, say Pentagon, Vatican, agency, and other sources. This is expected to result in the official disclosure of 9/11 and 3/11 truth as well as the removal of several G7 leaders, according to the sources. To kick off this process, Admiral Mike Rogers, the head of the NSA who “resigned” on May 4th, “will testify before Congress to deal death blow to the cabal,” Pentagon sources say.

A publicly visible sign of this change was the formal election of Fra’ Giacomo Dalla Torre as the 80th Grand Master of the Knights of Malta on May 2.

https://www.ncronline.org/news/world/knights-malta-elect-interim-leader-new-grand-master

This is important because the Knights of Malta is not just a charity, but a military order whose members, the tip top of the Western elite, must obey orders. At one point MI6 sent me a list of the members of the order and I saw that it included enough senior U.S. military officers and agency officials to control the military-industrial complex. Unfortunately, somebody was so concerned about my having it that it was removed from my computer along with a removable backup hard drive I thought I had hidden away. Nonetheless, other public lists show the order includes people like George Bush Sr. and Jr., Henry Kissinger, David Rockefeller, Queen Elizabeth, etc.

https://www.biblebelievers.org.au/kmlst1.htm

What is interesting about Dalla Torre is that he obeys Pope Francis, unlike his predecessor, Fra’ Robert Festing, who reported to Cardinal Raymond Burke. This is what self-described satanist Leo Zagami had to say about this move:

“Our worst fears became real when the last traditionalist Order that poses a threat to Francis, the Knights of Malta, still immensely powerful within the military and intelligence community worldwide (including the conservative side of the C.I.A), have seemingly lost their battle for the defense of tradition and Christianity.”

http://leozagami.com/2018/05/02/pope-francis-takes-over-the-knights-of-malta/

Zagami has told this writer he has eaten human fetuses and participated in occult ceremonies to “summon demons” and other entities. I suppose that it is this “tradition” that he is defending. He also said Christianity was “a religion for the slaves.” So the “Christianity” he is defending is the continued enslavement of humanity.

In any case, these changes are not just connected to religion, but are also intimately linked to the highest levels of world finance and power. This is because the Vatican secretly controls most world governments and leaders by giving them a choice between “lead or silver,” i.e. assassination or a large deposit in their name at the Vatican bank, confirmed by P2 Freemasons and other sources.

On this front, Vatican #3 and person in charge of Finance, Cardinal George Pell, has been removed from power ostensibly because he faces criminal charges for covering up sex abuse in the church. Coincidentally, his trial began on May 2, the same day the Knights of Malta elected their new leader.

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2018/may/01/who-is-cardinal-george-pell-and-what-is-he-accused-of

This means that the apex of Western finance, the essence of the Deep State, is under new management.

These changes coincide with a huge move by Pope Francis to use high-level financial instruments to finance …

The remainder of this article is only available to members of BenjaminFulford.net

Please Log In or Register to create an account.

144 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The post Purge at highest levels of secret government spells doom for the satanists appeared first on Weekly Geo-Political News and Analysis.