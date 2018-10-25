Benjamin Fulford: Rothschild at WJC Gala on 11.07.18

By Benjamin Fulford

Hello Benjamin:

Someone I know received an invitation to the World Jewish Congress awards dinner on November 7th in New York City. It’s at The Pierre on 5th Avenue (see attachment).

Rothschild at WJC Gala 11.07.18

Lord Jacob Rothschild will be accepting an award. Maybe someone you know would like to go? Share this invitation. There must be a few people that would like to see him and his family up close.

—IZ

If the people appearing at this gala wish to honor the Jewish people, they can start by returning the gold they stole from Asia or by financing a future planning agency to carry out a massive plan to fix up this deeply troubled planet of ours.

—BF

