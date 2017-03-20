Benjamin Fulford: Rothschilds surrender US Corporation bankrupt USA Republic accepts shared human destiny

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

The Satan worshipping cabal suffered crushing defeats last week on all fronts multiple sources agree. The biggest news is that US President Donald Trump announced last week that the cabal owned United States Corporation founded in 1861 has been replaced with the Republic of the United States of America that was founded in 1776. For details on this see here:

http://alcuinbramerton.blogspot.jp/

That is why the talk of US government functions shutting down on March 15th as the US $20 trillion debt limit was reached failed to materialize. The debt belonged to the Corporation, not the Republic. The Corporation has been declared bankrupt and the debt null and void, multiple sources agree. That is because United States Corporation Secretary of State and slave to Corporation top shareholder David Rockefeller Jr. Rex Tillerson failed in his effort to get funding for it in Asia last week, Asian secret society sources say.

Japanese imperial family sources say Rockefeller bagman Henry Kissinger showed up with Rex Tillerson and both threatened the Imperial family in a failed effort to get them to cash a bogus 4京(kei) yen (40 trillion dollar) World Bank bond so that they could keep the US Corporation going and place their flunky Ichiro Ozawa as Prime Minister of Japan. Ozawa is despised in Japanese government circles and will not be allowed near the Prime Minister’s office so the request was denied, Japanese right wing sources say.

However, the US military is determined to get rid of current Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Finance Minister Taro Aso, who blocked the deal, because they are desperate for funds to keep their international operations going. That is why they are flooding the Japanese media with stories exposing Abe’s scandals. Abe represents a faction of extreme right wingers who wanted to start a war with China and so is definitely tainted goods as well and will likely be removed.

There are ongoing discussions over exactly who to replace Abe with and the White Dragon Society is recommending the relatively clean and competent Hideo Higashikokubaru as an interim Prime Minister who would represent the consensus of the Japanese bureaucracy and other power brokers. Asian secret society sources, for their part, say there is no alternative to Abe at present and so he must be given a new script to read. The discussions are ongoing.

The Rothschilds and the Rockefellers also tried to keep themselves from going bankrupt by taking over North Korea. North Korea is the location of a vast treasure ofprecious minerals and other underground resources located around the sacred Korean Paektu Mountain, the Asian secret society sources say.

It can now be confirmed that the French Branch of the Rothschild family staged an assassination of a fake Kim Yong Nam in Malaysia recently so as to discredit Kim Jong Un and remove him from power. They hoped to replace him with a fake eldest son of Kim Yong Nam (Kim Han Sol) who they hoped to present as the legitimate heir to the Korean throne. The Asian Secret Societies were not fooled one bit by this and were told it was the Rothschilds, not the CIA, who were behind this failed plot, White Dragon Society sources say.

Rex Tillerson, for his part, publicly threatened last week to take over North Korea by military force on behalf of his Rockefeller masters. “Rex can bark all he wants for Rocky, but no war will be allowed on the Korean Peninsula,” is what Pentagon sources had to say about that…

The full report will be posted on Thursday…

