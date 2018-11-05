Benjamin Fulford: Saudi Arabia to be broken up; Israel must choose between Netanyahu and Tel Aviv

By Benjamin Fulford

The dismantling of the Khazarian mafia control grid continues with ongoing takedown of the leadership of Saudi Israelia, say Pentagon, CIA, and other sources. In particular, negotiations are now taking place between Russia and the U.S. to divide Saudi Arabia into a Sunni zone controlled by Iran and a Shia zone controlled by Turkey, according to CIA and FSB sources.

Here is what the Pentagon had to say on this: “Karma’s a bitch, as Saudi Arabia may be dismembered for what it did to Jamal Khashoggi, and Mohammed bone Sawman (MBS) may be forced to end the Yemen war and lift the Qatar blockade, while the U.S. may find new partners in Turkey and Iran after the Global Currency Reset.”

The other thing going on is that the long-awaited arrests of cabalists in the U.S. have already begun, the sources say. The highest-profile of these are senior Goldman Sachs bankers arrested along with former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak for looting money from that country. One of the uses for the stolen money was to finance the Rothschild-glorifying film “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

https://www.npr.org/2018/11/01/663197943/2-goldman-sachs-bankers-charged-in-malaysian-financial-scandal

More of the over 61,000 sealed indictments will be unsealed after the U.S. midterm elections, but already, “Gitmo Air is wheels up,” the Pentagon sources say.

Another visible aspect of this is the cabal (Rockefeller faction) General Electric Corporation’s ongoing bankruptcy, the sources say. This writer’s great-grandfather George Taylor Fulford was the largest single shareholder in GE before he died in a mysterious car crash in 1905. All newspaper archives related to this crash have vanished, but his GE shares all went to the Rockefeller family via a corrupt trust fund, according to my grandmother. So for me, this is poetic justice more than a century after the fact. It is also important to remember that GE was intimately involved in the March 11, 2011 nuclear and tsunami mass-murder attack on Japan, since it was their nuclear generators that were supposedly at the heart of this crime.

In any case, the ongoing slow-motion stock market collapse will continue to claim corporate victims as the new Quantum Financial System goes online, the Pentagon sources say.

The sources also say,“ The migrant caravan [in Mexico]may have been neutralized with 15,000 U.S. troops to the border, as ISIS [Daesh], MS13, and other criminal elements were arrested by Special Forces, while Mexico has induced many to seek asylum.” In other words, attempts to use this caravan to disrupt the U.S. midterm elections have been neutralized.

There is also high-level intrigue going on in East Asia with the remote-controlled hijacking and crashing of Indonesian Lion Air Flight JT610, CIA sources say. This plane crash was part of a proxy battle for control of the …

