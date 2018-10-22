Benjamin Fulford: Saudi-Israeli “axis of evil” being taken down by international alliance

By Benjamin Fulford

The battle raging at the highest levels of world power is reaching a climax of sorts, with an ongoing operation to take down the governments of Israel and Saudi Arabia and end their control of the petrodollar system, multiple sources agree. The so-called murder of Nazi Muslim Brotherhood agent and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Arabian consulate in Turkey was staged to provide cover for this ongoing operation, the sources add.

“This is all about the financial survival of certain countries (Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the bankrupt U.S. Corporation),” a CIA source explained.

The overall story as told by CIA, Mossad, Japanese intelligence, and Pentagon sources is as follows: Saudi Crown Prince and de facto head of state Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) was shot and killed in April and replaced with a body double. The people controlling the body double then had their funds frozen in retaliation, with the Khashoggi incident as cover. Now, the satanic Khazarian governments of Israel and Saudi Arabia are fighting for their lives.

So the real reason all the big corporations and government ministers cancelled their planned visits to this week’s “Saudi Arabian Davos” investment forum is because the flow of money they were hoping would be poured in their direction has been cut off.

“The global boycott of Saudi Arabia escalates, as Goldman Sachs is forced to stop sending Dina Powell and Germany’s Deutsche Bank, and Japanese banks MUFG and Mizuho join the party,” was how Pentagon sources described the situation.

“This appears to be a plan to end the petrodollar, the Israeli-Saudi axis of evil, and the fountainhead of terrorism, as many things converge to collapse the old financial system so the new Quantum Financial System and Global Currency Reset can be launched,” the sources add.

Confirmation of this can be found in reports that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin cancelled his planned visit to the Saudi investment forum and will now instead visit Saudi Arabia to attend a “terrorist financing” meeting.

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/10/21/us/politics/steven-mnuchin-saudi-arabia-khashoggi.html

CIA sources also say “Khazarian war criminal Netanyahu is about to take the fall for something big that he is involved with. The U.S. is pulling the plug. Too much pressure is being put on Trump and others very close to him.” We assume this will be Netanyahu’s involvement with the 9/11 and Fukushima mass murder terror attacks.

We will get back to the Saudi Arabian troubles later in this report, but first we need to explain why the situation in Japan, North Korea, and China is the ultimate reason for the chaos in the Middle East. Members of the cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Manchu royals both contacted the White Dragon Society (WDS) last week to explain what was really going on. In essence, the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), the central bank for central banks, was given strong warnings to cut off the Zionist/Satanic Rothschild family “or else,” the sources say.

As a result, the control of the existing global financial system has changed hands. The Manchu royals say the Rothschilds never controlled more than 8% of the world’s gold. Now the Asian secret societies and the U.S. military-industrial complex have agreed to …

The remainder of this article is only available to members of BenjaminFulford.net

Please Log In or Register to create an account.

The post Saudi-Israeli “axis of evil” being taken down by international alliance appeared first on Weekly Geo-Political News and Analysis.