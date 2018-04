62 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Benjamin Fulford

Someone should inform Fulford that that Sean Spicer video is a year old and he is no longer the White House press secretary!

–MH

Thanks for pointing that out. Somebody emailed it to me and I should have double-checked the date. Nonetheless, the comment still applies to what the U.S. is actually doing in Syria to this day.

–BF

MAKE THIS VIRAL! Peace Meditation April 15, 2018 Donate

62 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The post Spicer video is old appeared first on Weekly Geo-Political News and Analysis.